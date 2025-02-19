Yukon Metals Announces 2025 AZ Exploration Plans and Inaugural Drill Campaign at Chair Mountain

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (“Yukon Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce details of its upcoming exploration program at the 11,755-hectare AZ project, located approximately 36km south of Beaver Creek, Yukon and is the largest of Yukon Metals’ seventeen properties, which total over 42,500 hectares.

Highlights of the 2025 planned exploration:

2,000 meters of diamond drilling at Chair Mountain to test key targets along a 1.2-kilometer-long gossan zone, located 6km west of the Alaska Highway.





at Chair Mountain to test key targets along a 1.2-kilometer-long gossan zone, located 6km west of the Alaska Highway. Follow-up on the Nutzotin skarn mineral occurrence, where historic trench samples returned up to 10.3% copper as well as testing of an intrusive-hosted chalcopyrite-bearing vein system located 200m east of the skarn (Marylin Creek Stock).





mineral occurrence, where historic trench samples returned up to as well as testing of an intrusive-hosted chalcopyrite-bearing vein system located 200m east of the skarn (Marylin Creek Stock). Airborne geophysical surveys using magnetic and VTEM to refine structural interpretations and identify potential conductive mineralization along the 5km long Chair-to-Nutzotin trend (Figure 1).



Rory Quinn, President & CEO stated, “The surface copper anomalies, oxidation, alteration, and proximity to a regionally mapped structure make the 5km-long Chair to Nutzotin trend a highly attractive exploration target. The systematic approach - integrating historical data, modern geophysics and targeted drilling - will allow Yukon Metals to refine its exploration model and unlock further potential at the AZ project.”

Building on last season’s successful prospecting at Chair Mountain, where rock chip samples returned up to 3.49% copper (Figure 2- see YMC NR issued January 15, 2025 here), the Company has identified a high-priority target area extending an additional 2.5 kilometers toward the Nutzotin mineral occurrence. Notably, hematite alteration (Figure 3) observed at surface and the presence of multiple copper occurrences along this corridor suggest the potential for a porphyry-style system. This corridor will be the focus of a multifaceted exploration program that includes 2,000 meters of diamond drilling, systematic mapping and geochemical sampling, and an airborne magnetic and VTEM (Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic) survey to target additional drill holes.





Figure 1- Interpreted mineralization trend the focus of the 2025 field program at AZ highlighted along with 2024 prospected gossan area.

About the AZ Project



In September 2024, Yukon Metals conducted a helicopter-supported mapping and sampling program on its AZ property. A prominent zone of orange iron-stained and altered rocks was followed over 1.2 kilometres on the north and eastern flanks of Chair Mountain. Consistent copper mineralization was found along the prospected area. Of the sixty rock-chip samples taken, 18 samples showing significant copper content, assayed from 0.12-3.49%. Hematite alteration was also noted in the area. This can be associated with oxidized hydrothermal fluids, which are key drivers in forming major porphyry copper deposits.

Rock-chip samples were collected in quartz veins within basalt and andesite volcanic rocks in both outcrop and float exposures near the ridge tops. This area is coincident with a major topographic lineament, mapped regionally as a NW trending fault zone, that extends a further kilometer down to Sanpete Creek (a past alluvial gold producer) and the property boundary to the southeast.

The large gossan and mineralized veins provide evidence of a large hydrothermal system driving fluids through the faults and fractures on Chair Mountain. Strongly clay-altered biotite-quartz diorite dykes were mapped in the vicinity of mineralization and are interpreted to be part of the Nutzotin suite of intrusions.





Figure 2- Sample K140202 Grading 3.49% Cu

The Nutzotin mineral occurrence lies 2.5km northwest of Chair Mountain along strike of a large fault mapped by the Yukon Geologic Survey in 2007 (Figure 4) Two skarn showings were uncovered in this area in the late 1960’s which reportedly yielded up to 10.3% copper and 16.4 g/t silver with trace gold. Historical chip sampling over three trenches returned variable copper values, with the best returning 0.6% copper over 12m (AR 095814).

During a 2006 exploration program, a composite grab sample #RC276270 over a granite stock northeast of the skarn showings returned significant copper mineralization of 1,485 ppm (AR 094599). Silt sample #TC276691 downstream of the stock returned 0.183 g/t gold (AR 094599). The stock reportedly shows moderate to strong orange ankeritic alteration and pyritization with abundant quartz veining, noted as commonly chalcopyrite-bearing.



A small exploration program in 2012 by Strategic Metals uncovered a new mineralized zone on the northern contact of the stock with soil samples ranging between 134 to 1,105 ppm copper (AR 096422).

Limited outcrop exposure, permafrost and extensive volcanic ash over the soil profile has previously challenged exploration efforts in this area. Yukon Metals successfully deployed a deep permafrost soil drilling technique in 2024 at the Birch property which was designed for similar difficult exploration terrain. The use of this system at AZ in 2025 has the potential to reveal geochemical continuity between mineralized outcrops.

Sampling Methodology

Rock samples from the 2024 program referenced above were sent to ALS Minerals for analysis with sample preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon and analysis in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Samples were prepared by crushing to 70% passing 2mm, 250g split pulverised better than 85% passing 75 microns (Prep-31A). Pulp samples were analysed for 48 elements by four acid digestion and ICP-MS super-trace analysis (ME-MS61L). All samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay and AAS with a 50g nominal sample weight (Au-AA24). Samples over 10,000 ppm Copper were assayed by method Cu-OG62.

Rock samples taken while prospecting referenced in this release are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.





Figure 3- Sample K140214 showing intensely hematite-altered basalt with quartz-calcite stringers. Contains 111.5 ppm Cu.









Figure 4- Chair Mountain area geology from Israel et. al, 2007 with granite mapping from AR 094599 and the 2024 Yukon Metals field program, with interpreted mineralization trend.









Figure 5- AZ Project Location Map

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Yukon Metals and a Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101).

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold’s portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Board of Directors and Management Team across technical and finance disciplines.

Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. Our strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, our ventures.

The Yukon

The Yukon ranks 10th most prospective for mineral potential across global jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute’s 2023 Survey of Mining Companies and is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold’s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

