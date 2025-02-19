EDB Postgres® AI Significantly Outperforms Oracle, SQL Server, MongoDB, and MySQL in New Benchmark Study

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnterpriseDB (“EDB”) , the leading Postgres data and AI company, today announced the results of a new benchmark study from McKnight Consulting Group . The study confirms that EDB Postgres AI delivers superior performance over Oracle, SQL Server, MongoDB, and MySQL across transactional, analytical, and AI workloads—offering unmatched speed, cost efficiency, and scalability while giving enterprises full control over their sovereign data.

Enterprises need their IT budgets to go further for AI, but 55% is tied up in sustaining existing business operations, including maintaining legacy systems, instead of building a modern, sovereign data platform ( Deloitte ). Legacy technology also blocks AI adoption, making modernization essential for agility, cost efficiency, and innovation.

EDB Postgres AI provides the solution enterprises need to stay ahead—simplifying and modernizing their data infrastructure, eliminating legacy constraints, reducing TCO, and scaling AI in a secure, sovereign environment. The 2024 McKnight Consulting Group benchmark confirms that EDB Postgres AI delivers the superior performance and efficiency to power this transformation.

"Agility with open source is becoming a top priority for our customers as they look to reduce OPEX, free up resources for innovation, and move towards an AI and data-centric future. Our partnership with EDB enables enterprises to confidently work with open-source solutions like EDB Postgres AI, unlocking greater flexibility, scalability, and control over their data infrastructure," said Ashish Mohindroo, GM s& SVP, Nutanix Database Service.

“This benchmark highlights the critical role of database performance in AI-driven workloads. EDB Postgres AI outperformed MongoDB in JSON processing—delivering significantly better speed and efficiency in a test that mirrors RAG AI use cases,” said William McKnight, President, McKnight Consulting Group. “For enterprises, database choice isn’t just a technical decision—it’s a strategic imperative for maximizing performance, optimizing costs, and ensuring future scalability.”

Benchmark Study Highlights

The 2024 McKnight Consulting Group benchmark compared EDB Postgres AI with Oracle, SQL Server, MongoDB, and MySQL in self-hosted environments. The results show a clear advantage for EDB Postgres AI across performance and total cost of ownership (TCO):

150x faster than MongoDB in processing JSON data

in processing JSON data 4x faster than MySQL in handling insert operations

in handling insert operations Outperformed Oracle by 17% and SQL Server by 30% in processing New Orders Per Minute (NOPM)

in processing New Orders Per Minute (NOPM) 7x better price performance than Oracle and 6x better than SQL Server (measured in cost per transaction)

Neither MongoDB nor MySQL could finish a row-by-row insert of JSON data in the allotted 8 hours. EDB Postgres AI’s average time elapsed for row-by-row insert of JSON data was 150x faster than MongoDB, making it suitable for NoSQL and AI workloads.

This TPC-C test illustrates how EDB Postgres AI consistently outperforms Oracle and SQL Server for transactional workloads, showcasing its suitability for demanding enterprise environments.

"Modernizing application and data infrastructure is no longer optional—it’s essential in a world where data density, complexity, and agility define success. Through our work on complex Oracle migrations, we’ve seen firsthand how critical it is to demonstrate measurable ROI at every stage of the process,” said Satya Bolli, Chairman & Managing Director, Prolifics. “The McKnight research validates what we experience on the ground every day. Partnering with EDB enables us to deliver a seamless, high-value migration path that not only maximizes efficiency but also positions businesses for AI-driven innovation.”

Performance, Data Sovereignty, and AI-Readiness in One Platform

Unlike legacy and proprietary databases that struggle with scalability and cost inefficiencies, EDB Postgres AI is built for enterprise demands of high performance, sovereignty, and AI-readiness. EDB Postgres AI supports complex workloads while giving organizations greater control over their most strategic asset—their data infrastructure and AI.

"We decided to embrace an open source software strategy, because we see it as far more transparent, reliable, and secure. We know we can review the software at any time, which gives us greater confidence in the functionality and its configurability. Postgres gives us greater security than with any closed source database, as well as far greater flexibility to switch vendors and avoid expensive, traditional, perpetual licensing,” said EDB customer Christian Blaesing, Head of IT, telegra .

Many enterprises are also moving away from proprietary NoSQL databases like MongoDB, seeking better query performance, SQL compatibility, and reduced operational complexity.

“We were seeing how much we were paying Oracle, and it was just incredibly high. It seemed to be going up 10% to 15% per year. Moreover, we had a bunch of Oracle engineers who were just sick of dealing with Oracle,” said John Lovato, Database Architect, USDA Forest Service.

"The era of overpriced, proprietary databases is over. This benchmark confirms there’s a better way," said Nancy Hensley, Chief Product Officer, EDB. "EDB Postgres AI delivers breakthrough performance over Oracle, SQL Server, and MongoDB—delivering a single, sovereign platform for data and AI without the constraints or costs of legacy vendors."

Benchmark Report Now Available

For more information on the benchmark study and EDB Postgres AI, visit https://www.enterprisedb.com/resources/benchmarks/mcknight

About EDB

EDB provides a data and AI platform that enables organizations to harness the full power of Postgres for transactional, analytical, and AI workloads across any cloud, anywhere. EDB empowers enterprises to control risk, manage costs and scale efficiently for a data and AI led world. Serving more than 1,500 customers globally and as the leading contributor to the vibrant and fast-growing PostgreSQL community, EDB supports major government organizations, financial services, media and information technology companies. EDB’s data-driven solutions enable customers to modernize legacy systems and break data silos while leveraging enterprise-grade open source technologies. EDB delivers the confidence of up to 99.999% high availability with mission critical capabilities built in such as security, compliance controls, and observability. For more information, visit www.enterprisedb.com.

