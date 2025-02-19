Veriam Becomes the First to Deliver a Fully Integrated Platform for Identity, Access, Subscriptions, and Contracting, Completing Phased Rollout

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a first, Veriam launches a fully integrated solution for online service providers and SaaS solutions, allowing them to manage identity, access, subscription, contracting, and invoicing on a single platform. This marks a major step in Veriam’s phased rollout, which began in November 2024 with the introduction of its identity and access management (IAM) feature.

Veriam's integrated approach sets it apart from other solutions in the market, which often specialize in standalone features, resulting in customer journeys that depend on fragmented tools. By eliminating reliance on separate, disconnected tools, Veriam combines core functionalities in one efficient platform, enabling businesses to manage everything from authentication to payments in a single workflow. This allows them to focus on their core offerings, rather than spending time building custom integrations or switching between separate tools, all while improving customer onboarding and retention.

“Fragmented systems force companies to waste valuable time and resources managing multiple tools, learning different interfaces, and patching together different solutions just to keep things running,” said Jeroen de Bruijn, Founder & Co-CEO of Veriam. “We’ve built a single, scalable solution that replaces disconnected systems, so businesses can focus on what matters most.”

A smarter alternative to traditional IAM and subscription tools

Traditional IAM and subscription tools require extensive development work for integration, maintenance, and scaling. Veriam makes setup easier, reducing integration code by 99% while boosting conversions to paying customers.

With a unified workflow for authenticating users, managing permissions, handling contracts, and processing payments, Veriam makes user adoption more efficient, facilitating smooth transitions from free to paid services. Its flexible policy engine supports a wide range of access models, from role-based control to complex attribute- and resource-based policies. The platform will soon support various subscription models, including monthly and annual licenses, advanced or arrears payments, and pay-as-you-go pricing.

For businesses, this means lower costs and reduced administrative workload, as they no longer need to pay for separate IAM, subscription, contracting, and billing tools. As companies grow, Veriam scales with them, making it easy to add new products and expand to new markets without constantly reworking their tech stacks. Multiple user tiers, organizational units, and access levels can all be easily managed within one, unified platform.

The integration process for businesses adopting Veriam

A single connection using a standard protocol allows businesses to integrate with Veriam, eliminating the need to configure separate systems for identity and access management, contracting, subscription management, payments, and invoicing. Once connected, Veriam handles authentication and authorization requests, giving service providers full oversight of access controls, subscription plans, and payments. At the same time, their customers enjoy convenient access to self-service features, subscriptions, and all Veriam-connected providers with a single login. At the application level, it ensures a frictionless, low-maintenance setup that enhances efficiency and usability.

Key features of Veriam’s platform

Real-time access updates. Subscription changes instantly update access permissions, reducing support tickets and preventing lockouts.

Subscription changes instantly update access permissions, reducing support tickets and preventing lockouts. Fewer points of failure. A unified system reduces security risks caused by disconnected tools, API syncs, or manual processes.

A unified system reduces security risks caused by disconnected tools, API syncs, or manual processes. One login for everything. With a single login, customers can access all their products, subscriptions, and data across Veriam-connected providers.

With a single login, customers can access all their products, subscriptions, and data across Veriam-connected providers. Built-in compliance. Veriam helps businesses stay compliant with GDPR, PCI-DSS standards, clear audit trails for easy reporting; and policy-based access control.

By providing unlimited B2B authentication and authorization for free, Veriam presents a unique market proposition that sets it apart in the industry. Through the Veriam Startup Program, qualifying early-stage companies can access the fully integrated solution (Access and Subscription Management) at no additional cost—only passing on transaction fees to ensure minimal operational expenses. Startups can now join a waiting list to get started .

About Veriam

Veriam is an all-in-one platform for managing identity, access, and subscriptions, designed to make B2B operations simpler. By integrating identity verification, policy-based access control, and subscription management, Veriam reduces complexity, cuts costs, and increases security. A subsidiary of Metrics Matter, Veriam aims to streamline processes such as onboarding, authentication, and contract management while helping businesses improve conversions and optimize infrastructure.

