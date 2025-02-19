Gluten Free Sugar Syrup Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 5.98 billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 6.3% | Straits Research

New York, United States, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gluten-free sugar syrup is a liquid sweetener that lacks gluten, making it suitable for individuals with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. Derived from sources like corn, rice, or tapioca, it provides the same sweetness and viscosity as traditional syrups such as malt or barley-based syrups but without the gluten protein found in wheat, barley, or rye. This syrup is commonly used in baking, beverages, and processed foods to enhance flavor and texture while ensuring a gluten-free label.

The global gluten free sugar syrup market is fueled by increasing consumer demand for healthier, allergen-free products. These syrups serve as alternatives to conventional ones, catering to individuals with gluten intolerance or celiac disease. Widely used in beverages, bakery products, confectionery, and sauces, they deliver sweetness and texture without gluten-related health risks. Rising health awareness and the growing demand for clean-label and organic products have further accelerated market growth.

Market Dynamics

Growing demand for gluten-free food and beverages drives market growth

The primary driver of the gluten-free sugar syrup market is the rising demand for gluten-free food and beverages. Awareness of celiac disease and gluten intolerance is fueling this trend. According to a 2024 World Health Organization (WHO) report, around 5% of the global population avoids gluten for medical or lifestyle reasons. This shift in consumer behavior has created a lucrative market for gluten-free ingredients, including syrups.

Additionally, the beverage industry plays a significant role in this growth. Craft sodas, functional beverages, and sports drinks increasingly use gluten-free sweeteners such as agave, maple, and coconut syrups. Leading brands like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are exploring gluten-free syrup formulations for health-conscious product lines. Additionally, regulatory bodies like the U.S. FDA and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) enforce strict gluten-free labeling standards, boosting consumer confidence and driving product development.

The development of innovative and sustainable products creates tremendous opportunities

The most significant opportunity in the gluten-free sugar syrup market lies in developing innovative, sustainable products for health-conscious consumers. With rising demand for clean-label and allergen-free foods, companies focus on products with multiple benefits, such as low glycemic index, organic certification, and sustainable sourcing.

In 2025, Clif Bar & Company launched gluten-free, low-sugar energy bars made with rice and tapioca syrups, reflecting the growing need for multifunctional products that meet dietary restrictions without compromising taste or quality. Companies also adopt sustainable sourcing practices and eco-friendly packaging to attract environmentally conscious consumers. For instance, Nature’s Agave partnered with small-scale farmers in Mexico to produce organic agave syrup while promoting fair trade and reducing carbon emissions.

Moreover, the rise of functional foods and beverages presents additional opportunities. Tapioca and coconut syrups are increasingly used in protein shakes, meal replacement bars, and functional teas, offering natural sweetness with added health benefits. The expansion of these categories is expected to drive long-term market growth.

Regional Analysis

Europe dominates the market, driven by growing consumer preference for allergen-free, organic products. Countries such as Germany, the U.K., and Italy are at the forefront of this trend, supported by stringent regulations from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

Germany stands out as a key growth market due to its focus on sustainability and technological innovations in food production. Companies like Rapunzel Naturkost and Südzucker are expanding their gluten-free product lines to meet rising demand. In 2024, Südzucker launched a gluten-free rice syrup targeted at the European bakery and confectionery sectors.

Additionally, Europe’s government support for organic and gluten-free agriculture is noteworthy. The European Green Deal, launched in 2020, promotes sustainable farming practices, encouraging the cultivation of raw materials like rice and cassava for gluten-free syrup production. This regulatory backing is expected to bolster growth in the region.

Key Highlights

The global gluten free sugar syrup market size was valued at USD 1.87 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 2.09 billion in 2025 to USD 5.98 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

and is projected to grow from to exhibiting a during the forecast period Based on product, the global gluten-free sugar syrup market is segmented into glucose, maltose, fructose, and others. The glucose syrup type owns the highest market share and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global gluten-free sugar syrup market is segmented into bakery, confectionery, nutrition bars, dressings, beverages, dairy products, and others. The bakery products segment is the most significant revenue contributor to the market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

Europe is the most significant shareholder in the global gluten-free sugar syrup market and is forecasted to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Cargill Inc. Monin Inc. Wholesome Sweeteners Inc. Canadian Organic Maple Co., Ltd. B&G Foods Inc. Torani & Co., Inc. Fringe Papo International Borger GmbH Whole Earth Brands Skinny Mixes Blue Ocean Biotech Gulshan Polyols Limited

Recent Developments

In January 2025, Under CEO Nick Hampton, Tate & Lyle shifted its focus towards healthier food ingredients. The company is developing alternatives derived from corn, tapioca, seaweed, and stevia leaf to reduce sugar content, offer dietary fiber, and enhance food textures without adding calories.

In November 2024,Wisdom Natural Brands, the parent company of SweetLeaf natural sugar substitutes, acquired Canada's Drizzle Honey. Drizzle Honey is known for its sustainably sourced raw and superfood honey products, aligning with the growing demand for natural and gluten-free sweeteners.

Segmentation

By Product

Glucose Syrup

Fructose Syrup

Maltose Syrup

Others

By Application

Bakery Products

Confectionary

Nutrition Bar

Dressings

Beverages

Dairy Products

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

