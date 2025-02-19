Casella Recognized on Forbes America’s Best Midsize Employers List

RUTLAND, Vt., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, has been named to Forbes “America’s Best Midsize Employers” list for 2025.

Casella was the only company in the waste, recycling, and resource management services industry—and the only company headquartered in Vermont—to be recognized among the nearly 500 organizations.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 217,000 employees working at companies within the U.S. that employ more than 1,000 people. The organizations were stratified so that companies with 1,000 to 5,000 employees were deemed midsize, while companies with more than 5,000 employees were considered large employers. Survey respondents were asked if they would recommend their employer to others and to rate it based on a range of criteria, including salary, work environment, training programs, and opportunities to advance.

“We often say that our people are the biggest differentiator and competitive advantage as a sustainable enterprise,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella. “We have invested a great deal in our people over the years, and our investments in safety, training, recruitment, and retention are passed on exponentially to the customers and communities we serve.”

In 2020, Casella established the Kenneth A. Hier Sr. CDL Training Center, which has trained more than 300 newly minted drivers since its inception. Hier, the first employee hired at Casella in 1976, embodied a steadfast commitment to safety and customer service, performing over one million successful service stops throughout his 41-year career.

In 2024, Casella earned a spot on Time’s America’s Best Midsize Companies 2024 List based on employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency. Today, Casella continues to reinvest in its workforce companywide, expanding from its driver training program to include mechanics and technicians, frontline leaders, and other vital personnel committed to service and safety.

“Service is at the forefront of everything we do and has been since 1975,” said Casella. “If we are first of service to each other, our employees will be satisfied and will work hard to be of service to our customers, which then leads to growth and financial success. As we now move past 5,000 employees, this focus on service, training, and culture is vital for our sustainable future.”

For more information on a rewarding career at Casella, please visit: www.casella.com/careers

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services in the eastern United States. For further information visit the Company’s website at www.casella.com.

