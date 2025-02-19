Rapsodo Extends NIL Deals to Two of the Nation’s Top Baseball Prospects, Amplifying Its Goal to Help Athletes Improve Their Skills

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo , the company known for giving athletes the sports technology they need to play like never before, announces the addition of two athletes to the Rapsodo baseball NIL community: Noah Franco and Sebastian “Sushi” Wilson. The partnerships reflect Rapsodo’s commitment to both players as they advance their careers and continue to pursue their dreams of reaching baseball’s highest level – the MLB.

Franco, the No. 7 nationally ranked 2024 prospect by Perfect Game , is starting his freshman season for the Texas Christian University (TCU) Horned Frogs as a two-way player – a first baseman and left-handed pitcher. While a high school player at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, Franco found success with a mid-90s fastball and honing his hitting skills with a batting average of .319. Franco’s success landed him on the 18U USA Baseball National Team in 2022 and 2023, a spot on the USA Prospect Development Pipeline and recognition as a high-school All-American by the MLB, Baseball America, Under Armour and Perfect Game. Franco has already been named the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year.

“I’ve used Rapsodo technology in practices and training programs my entire life, and because of that, I understand how important it is to track my performance with data when looking for ways to improve my game,” Franco said. “When I was being recruited, coaches often asked for data that backed up my skills, and I was able to show them my Rapsodo profile that showcased my two-way game. I’m excited for the next chapter of my baseball career at TCU and am thrilled to represent Rapsodo along the way.”

Wilson, a sophomore at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, formerly with Lane Technical High School in Chicago, is both a right-handed pitcher and outfielder. While in the seventh grade, he verbally committed to the University of Tennessee – one of college baseball’s best programs, and at 16 years old, his skills as a utility player have solidified his place as one of the nation’s top recruits. Wilson’s talent is reflected in the data collected on his performance. As of June 2024, Wilson has recorded a 6.62 60-yard dash, reached 90 mph when pitching and had an exit velocity of 98 mph, according to Perfect Game . Most recently, Wilson was honored by MaxPreps for their 2024 Underclass All-America Team.

“My ultimate goal is to find success in baseball as a two-way player,” Wilson said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to join the Rapsodo team, as I believe understanding my metrics and tracking my data will help me improve my performance across all levels of my hitting and pitching game.”

Rapsodo’s PRO 3.0 and PRO 2.0 devices measure both hitting and pitching data by tracking key performance metrics. The success of both Franco and Wilson as two-way players makes them perfect fits for Rapsodo’s technology and NIL community. By utilizing Rapsodo, both players will continue to grow their two-way game using the most accurate, reliable and affordable baseball technology available.

“Young athletes in the early stages of their baseball careers are in tune with technology now more than ever before, and we’re seeing more MLB players join the league having already used baseball technology in their career,” said Katrina Hartwell, general manager of Rapsodo North America. “We’re thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Noah and Sebastian so early in their careers because we see their potential and want them to use Rapsodo technology to further enhance their game. We’ll be keeping tabs on their seasons and cheering for their success in hopes that they reach the next level.”

Today’s announcement introduces Franco and Wilson to Rapsodo’s community of elite athletes in the Rapsodo Baseball NIL program. All five NIL athletes in Rapsodo’s previous baseball NIL class were drafted in the first two rounds of the 2024 MLB draft: Chase Burns (Cincinnati Reds – round 1, No. 2 overall), Jac Caglianone (Kansas City Royals – round 1, No. 6 overall), Vance Honeycutt (Baltimore Orioles – round 1, No. 22 overall), Blake Burke (Milwaukee Brewers – round 2, No. 34) and Brody Brecht (Colorado Rockies – round 2, No. 38 overall).

Rapsodo’s mission of helping athletes reach their highest levels of success also translates to softball where Rapsodo is continuing to expand its NIL presence. With the launch of PRO 2.0 Softball in late 2024, Rapsodo added three players from the University of Florida to the Rapsodo NIL community.

Jocelyn Erickson – the NFCA Division 1 Player of the Year, 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove award-winner, 2024 unanimous First Team All-American and 2024 SEC Player of the Year

Ava Brown – 2023 National Gatorade Softball Player of the Year, 2023 Gatorade Best Female Athlete, 2024 NFCA All-Southeast Region Second Team and 2024 All-SEC Second Team

Keagan Rothrock – 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year, 2024 NFCA All-American Third Team, 2024 NFCA D1 Freshman of the Year Top 10



The Gators have started the season 13-1 and are currently ranked No. 3 according to D1Softball . A media kit with photos and videos of the Gator athletes using the Rapsodo Softball PRO 2.0 can be found here .

Players and coaches interested in using Rapsodo’s game-changing technology can find more information on Rapsodo.com .

