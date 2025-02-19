DeleteMe and HANDD Business Solutions Partner to Strengthen Data Privacy Across EMEA, UK, and APAC

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeleteMe, a leading online privacy protection service, has joined forces with HANDD Business Solutions, a specialist in data security and compliance, to bring enhanced privacy protection services to businesses across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), the UK, and the Asia-Pacific region (APAC). This partnership combines DeleteMe’s expertise in data removal with HANDD’s deep regional cybersecurity knowledge, providing organizations with stronger tools to manage data exposure and mitigate privacy risks.

With increasing global concerns over data privacy and security threats, businesses face mounting pressure to safeguard sensitive information. This collaboration provides much-needed localized support and proactive privacy solutions, helping organizations navigate the complexities of data security, regulatory compliance, and identity protection with greater ease and confidence.

"Organizations today operate in a digital landscape where personal and corporate data are constantly at risk of exposure," said Rob Shavell, CEO of DeleteMe. "By partnering with HANDD, we’re making it easier for businesses in these regions to take control of their data, limit their exposure, and strengthen their overall security posture at scale."

This partnership marks a significant step in addressing the evolving data privacy landscape, providing businesses across EMEA, the UK, and APAC with the tools and expertise necessary to combat emerging security threats.

About DeleteMe

DeleteMe is the industry leader in personal data protection and the creator of the Privacy-as-a-Service industry category. With over 100 million individual pieces of data removed since 2009, DeleteMe serves at the forefront of the personal data-removal domain. The company's core mission is to simplify the process of managing personal data online, ensuring that individuals and businesses can minimize risks to cybersecurity and personal safety.

