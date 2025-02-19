Kaida BioPharma Participates in the Virtual Investor “Top 5 for ‘25” On-Demand Conference

On-demand video webcast now available here

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaida BioPharma (“Kaida” or the “Company”), an early-stage pharma company dedicated to advancing ovarian cancer treatment through innovative drug development, today announced it participated in the Virtual Investor "Top 5 for ‘25” On-Demand Conferenc e.

As part of the event, Dr. Stella Vnook, Co-Founder of Kaida, presented the top five reasons of why she believes the investment community and industry colleagues should pay attention to Kaida in 2025.

The on-demand video webcast is now accessible for viewing on the virtualinvestorco.com website.

About Kaida BioPharma

Kaida BioPharma was founded on the research principles and clinical evidence of KAD101 (Originally G129R), a growth hormone antagonist that has shown to induce programmed cell death (autophagy) in gynecologic tumors. Our collaboration with Dr. John Langenheim, professor at Thomas Jefferson University and Dr. Anil Sood at MD Anderson, who have published extensive research on G129R, has provided solutions we intend to bring to the clinic. At Kaida, we are dedicated to providing a new hope for patients with treatment-resistant gynecological cancers. Our mission is to develop innovative therapies that target the specific needs of those patients, offering a medical treatment that can make a significant difference. For more information, please visit kaida-biopharma.com .