Evolve Technologies Awarded the Grip Security 2025 Canadian Partner of the Year

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grip Security, a leader in SaaS identity risk management, is pleased to announce Evolve Technologies as the 2025 Canadian Partner of the Year and recognizes its standout achievements in helping Canadian organizations secure their growing SaaS ecosystems. By combining Grip Security’s comprehensive SaaS security platform with Evolve Technologies’ expertise and service, clients across Canada can adopt SaaS at scale confidently without compromising on security.

“The Evolve Technologies team demonstrated an unwavering commitment to supporting our vision of helping companies embrace SaaS securely, confidently, and without compromise,” said Lior Yaari, CEO and co-founder at Grip Security. “We’re proud to name them our 2025 Canadian Partner of the Year. Their deep knowledge of the Canadian market makes them an amazing partner to help solve this industry-wide challenge companies face today.

By using a consultative approach Evolve Technologies gains deeper insights into a company’s SaaS security challenges. Issues such as dormant accounts, shadow AI apps, or SaaS misconfigurations arise, which the Grip SaaS Security Control Plane (SSCP) addresses holistically. Through this partnership, enterprises can fully benefit from SaaS innovation while maintaining a robust security posture and meeting regulatory obligations.

“Receiving the 2025 Canadian Partner of the Year award is a significant achievement for us,” said Chris Ruttan, CEO at Evolve Technologies. “With Grip’s platform, our clients can automate risk discovery and manage SaaS identity challenges effectively. We look forward to continuing our work together, guiding organizations toward a safer, more productive SaaS-driven future.”

Grip’s partner program equips leading cybersecurity providers with tools, training and support to deliver complete SaaS security solutions to customers. Partners gain exclusive access to the SaaS Identity Risk Assessment to quickly demonstrate the hidden risks of unmanaged applications and user identities. This proactive assessment highlights dormant accounts, overlooked SaaS-to-SaaS connections and other identity-related vulnerabilities that pose significant threats. Through strategic collaboration, Grip’s partners can help enterprises establish a sustainable SaaS security posture and fully harness the advantages of decentralized SaaS.

As part of this partnership, Evolve Technologies and Grip will continue collaborating on joint sales and marketing initiatives to raise awareness of safe, identity-centric SaaS security.

About Grip Security

Grip Security is a pioneer in SaaS identity risk management, providing innovative solutions to help enterprises address the security risks associated with widespread SaaS adoption. The company’s SaaS Security Control Plane platform helps companies discover, prioritize, secure and orchestrate the mitigation and remediation of risks. The innovative approach of leveraging identity as the key control point allows companies to secure all SaaS applications and empowers enterprises to embrace SaaS adoption securely.

