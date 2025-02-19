UFP Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2024 Results on February 25, 2025

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of comprehensive solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging and other highly engineered custom products, today announced that the Company plans to report results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2024, on Tuesday, February 25th.

About UFP Technologies, Inc.

UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of comprehensive solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. UFP is an important link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsource partner to many of the top medical device manufacturers in the world. The Company’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.

