SANUWAVE Health to Participate in 37th Annual Roth Conference

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, today announced that Morgan Frank, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the 37th Annual Roth Conference to be held on March 16-18 at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point, California.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Interested investors should contact their Roth representative or email snwv@fnkir.com to schedule a meeting.

About the Roth Conference

The Annual ROTH Conference is one of the largest in the nation for small-cap companies, combining company presentations, Q&A sessions and management 1-on-1 meetings. The format provides investors the opportunity to hear from and meet with executive management from approximately 500 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors. Roth’s award-winning Research Team identifies distinguished presenting companies across broad sectors, including consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial growth, metals & mining, sustainability, services, technology and more.

About SANUWAVE

SANUWAVE Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body's normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

Contact: investors@sanuwave.com