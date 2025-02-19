Crunchbase Declares Historical Data Dead—Relaunches as an AI-Powered Predictions Engine with up to 95% accuracy

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunchbase today announced its relaunch as an AI-powered solution revolutionizing how investors, founders, and innovators think about market insights on private companies. Moving beyond historical data, the new Crunchbase introduces live, predictive intelligence, providing a dynamic and forward-looking view of the market.

“The historical data industry as we know it is dead,” said Jager McConnell, CEO of Crunchbase. “AI has disrupted the status quo. Companies still relying on static data are already obsolete. Crunchbase is not just adapting—we’re leading this transformation. Our AI doesn’t just capture what happened yesterday; it predicts what’s coming tomorrow so customers can stay ahead of the market.”

An Intelligent Platform Built to Make Predictions Accurately at Scale

Crunchbase’s AI-powered solution predicts trends and major milestones across millions of private companies. This unmatched scale comes from integrating vast amounts of data from the internet, government filings, direct input from knowledgeable investors and employees, thousands of data partners, an internal team of hundreds of experts, and aggregated usage data from Crunchbase’s 80 million active users.

Crunchbase’s AI analyzes those billions of market signals to uncover actionable patterns with incredible accuracy - whether identifying emerging startups and unicorns or predicting acquisitions and investments. Internal backtesting of Crunchbase’s fundraising predictions was shown to have 95% precision and 99% recall. These insights empower Crunchbase users to make faster, smarter, and more confident decisions.

“The real magic behind our ability to predict key milestones in company lifecycles lies in our unparalleled breadth and depth of knowledge about both historical and present company attributes, as well as extensive metadata that describes the social graph and the usage of investors, entrepreneurs, and companies,” said Robert Conrad, CTO of Crunchbase. “On top of this foundation, we are able to build thousands of feature vector types describing every nuance of a company's history, which in turn allows us to train models using state-of-the-art technology that delivers the high-accuracy predictions our customers demand.“

Why Crunchbase’s Evolution Matters

This launch marks the most significant leap forward for Crunchbase in its history—and arguably for the private markets industry at large. While traditional data companies focus on the past, Crunchbase shifts the focus to the future, forecasting what’s ahead.

The implications for private markets are transformative. Venture capitalists, founders, and innovators can now rely on Crunchbase’s predictive AI to navigate uncertainty, identify opportunities, and outpace competitors. With this relaunch, Crunchbase isn’t just documenting history—it’s helping write the future by turning data into actionable insights that don’t just inform decisions but actively drive them.

What Sets Crunchbase Apart

Predictive Power : Crunchbase’s AI processes billions of signals annually to map outcomes with unprecedented speed and accuracy, delivering foresight that transforms decision-making.

: Crunchbase’s AI processes billions of signals annually to map outcomes with unprecedented speed and accuracy, delivering foresight that transforms decision-making. Unmatched Scale : Crunchbase updates millions of data points every quarter, fueled by automated systems, an ecosystem of contributors, users, and partners that make it the largest, most dynamic source of live private company data.

: Crunchbase updates millions of data points every quarter, fueled by automated systems, an ecosystem of contributors, users, and partners that make it the largest, most dynamic source of live private company data. Dynamic Insights: Crunchbase’s AI turns unstructured data into actionable intelligence, allowing users to predict which startups will break out and which trends will dominate.

“AI has completely disrupted the business model for data companies. The era of static, historical data is over,” says Perplexity Chief Business Officer Dmitry Shevelenko. “The future is live, predictive, and dynamic—and Crunchbase has been a valuable partner in making that a reality. Incorporating Crunchbase’s proprietary data ensures Perplexity's answers are informed by the highest quality insights.”

Explore the Future of Market Intelligence

Crunchbase invites users worldwide to experience its AI-powered platform and discover how predictive intelligence is transforming decision-making.

Visit crunchbase.ai to learn more and join Crunchbase in shaping the future of market intelligence.

About Crunchbase

Crunchbase is a predictive intelligence solution that forecasts private market movements using the unique combination of live private company data, AI, and market activity from 80M+ users. It helps investors, dealmakers, and analysts be the first to find and act on opportunities. To learn more visit crunchbase.ai and follow Crunchbase on LinkedIn and X .

Disclaimer: Crunchbase’s AI may contain mistakes and is not legal, financial or investment advice. Crunchbase does not sell securities.

Contact:

Elana Warshavsky

elana.warshavsky@modop.com