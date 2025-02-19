Applied Closed 2024 with More Agencies Selecting Applied Epic as Platform of Choice, Including 7 of Top 10 Largest Insurance Brokers

Chicago, IL., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced more agencies are choosing to consolidate and standardize on Applied Epic® and its Digital Agency® technology than any other system. Notably, seven of the top 10 largest brokers ranked by Business Insurance in 2024 have chosen Applied Epic to automate their operations and create more intelligence and productivity.

Applied’s Digital Agency solution offers a comprehensive management system, coupled with an integrated payments and accounting reconciliation hub, the leading personal and commercial lines rating and automation solutions, and the largest network of carrier connectivity, all backed by award-winning customer support and extensive cyber-security protection. As the leading insurance technology specialist, Applied grounds its solutions in an unparalleled depth of expertise in insurance-specific workflows and the largest insurance datasets in the industry. Applied’s vertical focus creates unique value for its customers, enabling Applied to deliver the practical power of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) in insurance-specific solutions that create productivity and support more profitable revenue growth. Unlike generalized solutions, Applied’s products require minimal customization and reduce reliance on multiple disparate systems by delivering an integrated suite of insurance solutions that cover the end-to-end policy lifecycle. This helps insurance agencies focus their precious resources on the most valuable work – building, retaining, and growing their client relationships and books of business.

In 2024, Applied significantly expanded its AI investments by acquiring Planck, the leading insurance-specific AI company. Planck massively enhances Applied’s AI capabilities, providing the expertise to take advantage of the rapid development of powerful AI models by applying them to insurance-specific workflows and datasets, allowing Applied to deliver value across the Digital Roundtrip of Insurance. Applied recently launched AI capabilities within Applied Epic, including robust communication summarization that helps CSRs and producers gain back hours in their workday. Applied will soon launch the Applied Book Builder product, focused on delivering powerful insights and efficiencies for the renewal and new business prospecting processes, and will follow that with an exciting lineup of other AI-enabled products throughout 2025 and beyond. By delivering these AI capabilities natively within Applied’s product ecosystem, agencies can confidently use them, knowing their data remains within the security infrastructure of existing systems and processes.

“AI is emerging as a powerful capability that presents the insurance industry with new opportunities to grow their businesses more profitably,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer of Applied Systems. “While any company will have access to generalized AI models and capabilities, the way to make AI most effective is to marry it with industry-specific expertise and datasets so that AI can learn your business and provide powerful insights and automation that are specifically relevant to your business strategy. As the leading insurance technology partner, we are focused on building unmatched value through connecting the Digital Roundtrip of Insurance, infusing it with insurance-specific AI capabilities throughout the policy lifecycle.”

