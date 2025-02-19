Haivision Releases Sixth Annual Broadcast Transformation Report, Showcasing Key Industry Shifts and Emerging Technologies

MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced the release of its sixth annual Broadcast Transformation Report.

This industry-leading report provides valuable insights into the state of technology adoption in the broadcast sector, based on responses from nearly 900 broadcast and media professionals—the highest number Haivision has surveyed—between November and December 2024.

The 2025 Broadcast Transformation Report explores how the industry is embracing innovative technologies while continuing to navigate key challenges such as budget constraints and workforce shortages. As broadcasters seek to enhance operational efficiency and scalability, the report identifies major trends shaping the future of live video contribution and production.

Key findings from the 2025 Broadcast Transformation Report:

SRT adoption soars, widening the gap with RTMP: SRT usage grew by 9%, rising from 68% in 2024 to 77% in 2025. It is the most widely used transport protocol among this year’s respondents, while RTMP, in second place, is used by 58%.



SRT usage grew by 9%, rising from 68% in 2024 to 77% in 2025. It is the most widely used transport protocol among this year’s respondents, while RTMP, in second place, is used by 58%. Demand for efficiency fuels 5G usage: 76% of broadcasters using cellular networks now rely on 5G, with 21% planning adoption within a year. The top benefits include greater bandwidth (55%), lower latency (50%), and cost savings (31%).



76% of broadcasters using cellular networks now rely on 5G, with 21% planning adoption within a year. The top benefits include greater bandwidth (55%), lower latency (50%), and cost savings (31%). Broadcasters accelerate AI adoption: 25% of broadcasters are using AI (up from 9% in 2024), with 64% believing it will have the biggest impact on the industry in the next five years.



25% of broadcasters are using AI (up from 9% in 2024), with 64% believing it will have the biggest impact on the industry in the next five years. Hybrid on-premise and cloud usage becomes mainstream: While 86% use cloud technology in some capacity, 49% of total respondents rely on it for less than a quarter of their workflows (up from 43% in 2024), emphasizing continued dependence on on-premise solutions.

While 86% use cloud technology in some capacity, 49% of total respondents rely on it for less than a quarter of their workflows (up from 43% in 2024), emphasizing continued dependence on on-premise solutions. HEVC catches up with H.264: HEVC usage has reached 70%, up from 50% in 2021, bringing it closer to H.264’s leading position at 79%.



“The findings in this year’s Broadcast Transformation Report reveal both the exciting innovations and the persistent challenges facing broadcasters today,” said Marcus Schioler, Vice President of Marketing at Haivision. “From the continued expansion of SRT, 5G, and AI to the measured adoption of cloud technologies, broadcast ecosystems are evolving to leverage new tools that drive efficiency, enhance production quality, and future-proof their operations.”

The Haivision Broadcast Transformation Report 2025 is available for download here: https://www3.haivision.com/broadcast-report-2025-press

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. We provide high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at www.haivision.com.

Jennifer Gazin

514.334.5445 ext 8309

jgazin@haivision.com