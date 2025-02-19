Nick Suzuki and the Asista Foundation score a special hat trick





LAVAL, Quebec, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asista Foundation, alongside Montreal Canadiens captain and ambassador Nick Suzuki, proudly enters the third year of the Hero Within All of Us campaign—an initiative that highlights community heroes while raising crucial funds for the Foundation’s Facility Service Dog Program.

Continuing the success of previous years, the Asista Foundation remains committed to training and providing service dogs for organizations facing mental health needs. With Suzuki leading the cause as a dedicated ambassador, the Foundation is expanding its reach and impact even further with the upcoming launch of a new mobile version of its Facility Service Dog Program.

"We’re thrilled with how far we’ve come in just a few years," says the Asista Foundation’s Vice President of Public Affairs, John Agionicolaitis. "Nick’s unwavering support has been instrumental in helping us reach more people in need and bringing new life to the conversation about our work and mental health."

The second annual Nick Suzuki Heroes Golf Tournament, held in August 2024, was a tremendous success, bringing together athletes, supporters, and community leaders and raising $120,500 in support of the Facility Service Dog Program.

This year’s edition, scheduled for Aug. 21, 2025, aims to set new fundraising records with all proceeds from the flagship event and the Hero Within All of Us campaign – made possible in part through Nutrience’s continued partnership – again directly supporting the Facility Service Dog Program.

"I’m incredibly proud to support such an important cause," says Suzuki. "Through various initiatives, like the Hero Within All of Us campaign and our annual golf tournament, I’m excited to continue making a meaningful impact in the lives of those who need it most."

As the campaign grows, the Asista Foundation remains dedicated to rescuing more dogs, training them for service, and providing essential support to individuals and establishments struggling with mental health challenges.

The Asista Foundation invites individuals, businesses, and communities to get involved by donating, volunteering, or spreading the word. Every contribution – big or small – brings us closer to a world where mental health resources and compassionate support are accessible to all.

About Nick Suzuki

Nick Suzuki is a Canadian professional ice hockey player and captain of the Montreal Canadiens, recognized largely for his leadership both on and off the ice. A native of London, Ont., Suzuki has been a proud ambassador of the Asista Foundation since 2022, actively supporting its mission to provide life-changing service dogs to individuals and organizations in need.

About the Asista Foundation

Founded in 2011 in Laval, Qué., the Asista Foundation is a leading charitable organization dedicated to transforming lives through its dual mission: giving a second chance to dogs from challenging situations and training them as service dogs for individuals and organizations with mental health needs. With 104 service dogs currently in action, Asista proudly serves communities across Québec and Ontario, providing essential support thanks to the dedication of its volunteers, donors, and partners.

About Nutrience

Nutrience, proudly part of Rolf C. Hagen Inc. since its founding in 1955 in Montreal, is committed to enhancing the well-being of pets and the communities it serves. Providing high-quality, no-compromise nutrition, Nutrience ensures pets receive premium care at every stage of life.

Since 2012, Nutrience has partnered with the Asista Foundation, playing a key role in supporting its mission by providing funding and distributing premium Canadian dog food. With a focus on the latest nutritional research, Nutrience continues to uphold its promise of delivering superior nutrition for dogs and cats.

Contact:

John Agionicolaitis

(450) 781-1200 ext. 3031

john.agionicolaitis@asista.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d7f157e-d7ed-4dc1-a351-450b7a01e522