Gallium-Oxide Power Devices Market to Reach $86.9 Million, Globally, by 2033 at 11.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Gallium-Oxide Power Devices Market by Type (Transistor, Diode, and Others), and End Use (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Energy and Power, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the global gallium-oxide power devices market was valued at $30.2 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $86.9 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants Of Growth

The gallium oxide power device market is expected to witness notable growth owing to the increasing global emphasis on energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions is driving the demand for advanced power electronics. Moreover, 5G and Telecommunication Infrastructure is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, high initial investment limits the growth of the gallium oxide power device market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $30.2.billion Market Size in 2033 $86.9 million CAGR 11.4% No. of Pages in Report 219 Segments Covered Type, End User, and Region Drivers Surge in Demand for Energy-Efficient and High-Temperature Semiconductors Increase in Demand for Gallium Oxide Transistor Opportunities Emerging Market across Aerospace and Defense Sector Restraint High Development Cost





The Transistor segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the transistor segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global gallium oxide power device market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for high-efficiency power conversion in sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy systems, and industrial applications. The superior properties of gallium oxide transistors, including higher breakdown voltage and thermal stability, make them ideal for handling high-power, high-voltage applications. The segment is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, driven by ongoing technological advancements and growing energy efficiency requirements across industries. Moreover, the transistor segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2033.

The other segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By end user, the other segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing to more than half of the global gallium oxide power device market revenue, due to the broad application of gallium oxide power devices across emerging industries such as defense, aerospace, and high-frequency telecommunications, which require advanced power electronics for high-performance systems. The segment's growth is also driven by the increasing adoption of gallium oxide in specialized power systems that demand superior efficiency and thermal management, further expanding the scope of these devices in niche but rapidly growing markets.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global gallium oxide power device market revenue, owing to the rapid expansion of the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. Additionally, the increasing demand for energy-efficient power devices in electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy systems, and industrial applications has bolstered the adoption of gallium oxide technologies in the region. Government initiatives supporting renewable energy and the growing presence of key industry players further contribute to the region's market leadership.

Key Industry Development –

In March 2022, Novel Crystal Technology, Inc., in collaboration with Taiyo Nippon Sanso Co., Ltd. and Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology, succeeded for the first time in depositing Ga2O3, a next-generation semiconductor material, on a 6-inch wafer by using the halide vapor phase epitaxy (HVPE) method.

Leading Market Players: -

Novel Crystal Technology, Inc.

Kyma technologies

ON Semiconductor Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

FLOSFIA

Atecom Technology Co., Ltd

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global gallium oxide power device market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the gallium-oxide power devices market analysis from 2023 to 2033 to identify the prevailing gallium-oxide power devices market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of Gallium-Oxide Power Devices Market Size, Gallium-Oxide Power Devices Market Forecast, and Gallium-Oxide Power Devices Market Insights .

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the gallium-oxide power devices market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global siemens surge protector market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global gallium-oxide power devices market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and Gallium-Oxide Power Devices Industry growth strategies.

Key Segments:

By Type

Transistor

Diode

Others

By End Use

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Power

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

