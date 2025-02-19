Power Bank Market Size to Touch USD 30.90 Billion by 2032, at 8.21% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Bank Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Power Bank Market Size was valued at USD 15.22 Billion in 2023 and expected to reach USD 30.90 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.21% during 2024-2032.”

The growth of the smartphone and remote working trends has also contributed to the significant number of demand for portable charging to maintain and fuel the production volumes in various regions. Practical applications feature sleek, zip allowed immobile charges, slim fit capabilities around your communication devices. With capacity utilization levels still high in 2023, it made sense. Consumer demand remained strong, and manufacturing had efficiently ramped up. Supply chain metrics reveal a combined strategy of global sourcing and regional assembly an equilibrium of cost and logistics. There is an organized and unorganized market, with key brands ruling the urban sector and affordable substitutes dominating developing markets.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Capacity Range, 8,001 mAh to 20,000 mAh Dominating and 3,001 mAh to 8,000 mAh Fastest Growing

The 8,001 mAh to 20,000 mAh segment dominated the power bank market in 2023, holding a 38% share, as it provides an excellent balance between capacity and portability. These power banks are capable of charging several devices several times, perfect for anyone who owns power-hungry devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, etc. These models are popular with frequent travelers and professionals because of their compact size and multiple devices charging capability. Even technology such as portable battery packs which are rated at 20,000 mAh like Anker’s PowerCore series which are both popular options among domestic users meet this demand.

The 3,001 mAh to 8,000 mAh category is expected to experience the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, driven by affordability and convenience. These lightweight, pocket-sized power banks offer quick charging for smartphones and wearables, appealing to urban consumers and students. Brands like Aukey’s 5,000 mAh model exemplify this trend, providing a compact yet reliable power source.

By Energy Source, Electric power banks and solar power banks Fastest Growing

Electric power banks led the market in 2023 with a 70% share, due to their low cost, easy availability, and ability to charge multiple devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Being rechargeable to standard sockets, they are popular for daily use. Improved battery technology has revolutionized their capacity and charging speed, fueling even more demand. This segment is dominated by brands such as Anker and Xiaomi that offer fast-charging power banks with multiple USB ports to quickly charge your devices.

Solar power banks are witnessing rapid growth, projected to have a high CAGR from 2024 to 2032, These power banks are designed for outdoor activities such as hiking and camping and utilize solar power to operate in places with ongoing service. And companies such as EcoFlow and Solio are enhancing the efficiency and portability of their products to respond to the ongoing trend of renewable energy adoption.

By Battery Type, Lithium-ion power banks dominating and lithium-polymer power banks Fastest Growing

Lithium-ion power banks dominated the market in 2023 with a 78% share, thanks to their high energy density, longevity, and compact design. Their ability to store large amounts of power makes them ideal for charging smartphones, tablets, and laptops multiple times. Leading brands like Anker and Xiaomi utilize lithium-ion technology to deliver reliable, fast-charging solutions. These batteries also have low self-discharge, enhancing their market leadership.

Lithium-polymer power banks are the fastest-growing segment, expected to witness a high CAGR from 2024 to 2032, Due to their lightweight, flexible, and safer design. Li-Po batteries also utilize a gel-like electrolyte, allowing them to be ultra-thin and take on innovative shapes as compared to traditional lithium-ion. Brands like Zendure and RAVPower harness this technology to create slim, sturdy power banks that carry a lower risk of leakage, perfect for modern integrative electronics.

By Distribution Channel, E-Commerce Dominating and Brick & Mortar Fastest Growing

E-Commerce dominated the market in 2023, driven by its convenience, wide reach, and the growing trend of online shopping. Consumers like browsing and price comparison price comparison and power bank shopping habits on Amazon and official brand websites

Brick & Mortar stores are the fastest-growing segment, with more consumers returning to physical stores for immediate purchases and the ability to see and test products firsthand. Retailers are enhancing their in-store offerings, improving customer experience, and providing faster access to the latest power bank models, contributing to the segment's growth.

Power Bank Market - Segments

By Capacity Range

Up to 3,000 mAh

3,001 mAh-8,000 mAh

8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh

Above 20,000 mAh

By Energy Source

Electric

Solar

By Battery Type

Lithium Ion

Lithium Polymer

By Distribution Channel

E-Commerce

Brick & Mortar

Power Bank Market Leadership and Growth Drivers in Asia-Pacific and North America

The Asia-Pacific region led the power bank market in 2023 with a 51% share, owing to factors such as high population density and an unprecedented level of smartphone adoption in the region, particularly in China, India, and Japan. The presence of big names like Xiaomi, Anker, and Sony in the region caters to demand at both local and global levels. Xiaomi is one such example, which has introduced power banks with fast charging, high capacity etc for tech-savvy consumers.

North America is expected to see rapid growth from 2024 to 2032, with a CAGR of 8.77%, due to rising demand for mobile devices and portable electronics. Mophie and Belkin are at the forefront of this with high-tech power banks that offer wireless and solar charging capabilities, perfect for professionals and frequent travelers.

