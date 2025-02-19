Dinewise, Inc. (DWIS) Releases Corporate Update for 2025

Discussion of New Initiatives and Plans for the Future

ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK-DWIS) (referred to as "Dinewise", "we", "us", "our" or the "Company") a fintech company operating as PawnTrust Inc., providing solutions to the pawn shop industry today announces its corporate update for Q1/2025.

The PawnTrust Marketplace

The development team is in the testing phase of the PawnTrust Marketplace, which is expected to go live in April 2025. Management is focused on creating the first-ever pawn partner network, seamlessly integrating pawn shop inventory onto the PawnTrust platform. This initiative will allow local pawn shops to display their inventory nationally overnight, significantly increasing their exposure. PawnTrust will leverage its marketing expertise and financial strength to drive additional engagement for its Pawn Partner network. With nearly 11,000 pawn shops nationwide, the company aims to onboard 10% of them initially. The platform integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance sales through AI-driven descriptive tags and a context-based search function. This user-friendly interface ensures an immersive and engaging shopping experience, ultimately improving customer satisfaction and driving sales growth. AI remains a key component in the company’s strategy to stay competitive and compliant in the evolving financial industry.

TitlePal Acquisition

PawnTrust is in the final stages of negotiations to acquire TitlePal, a fintech company that has developed an innovative online solution for Title Pawn transactions The Company expects to finalize the acquisition in early Q1 2025. TitlePal is actively processing loans and has successfully tested its online platform with favorable results. This acquisition will enable TitlePal to expand into Alabama, Texas, and Mississippi, effectively doubling its receivable base by year-end. The platform has streamlined the title loan process to a 30-minute online transaction, significantly reducing the time typically required in traditional methods.

Registration Statement & Compliance

The company is finalizing its 2023 and 2024 audits and expects to file its registration statement by April 2025. As part of its growth strategy, Dinewise has identified board members with the necessary expertise to facilitate market penetration. Additionally, the company is in discussions with regulators to implement both a name and ticker symbol change. Dinewise remains current in its filings and is committed to maintaining transparency with its shareholder base.

CEO Corner

To reinforce its commitment to transparency, the company has launched "CEO Corner," a weekly update from CEO Michael Farr on the company’s YouTube channel (@PawnTrust). Initially scheduled for February 7, the first episode will now premiere on February 28, following a decision to enhance production quality through a partnership with Bellamar Pictures; an Atlanta-based film company. This exclusive agreement ensures professional-grade production that aligns with PawnTrust’s commitment to excellence.

"When I accepted the role of Chief Executive Officer, my goal was to build a strong and enduring foundation. We have been diligently reinforcing the core of this company. When our investors assess our progress, they will recognize a company built on stability, capable of navigating any challenge with confidence," Michael Farr, CEO.

About PawnTrust

PawnTrust is an exclusively tailored marketplace for the estimated 11,000 pawn shops nationwide. The online marketplace ( www.pawntrust.com ) digitizes the inventory using advanced image recognition algorithms to automate item descriptions of the participating pawn shops and markets them on a national scale. The marketplace contains cutting-edge technology that streamlines the borrowing, buying, and bartering transactions typically found at a pawn shop. The platform plans to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) to optimize pricing, reduce fraud, and create personalized search recommendations to enhance the customer's experience. These enhancements let consumers experience a frictionless shopping experience on their mobile app that gives them instant access to this nationwide inventory of pawn shops. Not only does this provide a more efficient way for consumers to shop, eliminating the need to visit multiple stores, but it also amplifies the reach of individual pawn shop owners. By joining the PawnTrust- 'Pawn Partners' network, shop owners gain access to a broader audience, enhancing their visibility and sales opportunities. This innovative approach aligns customer convenience with business growth, reshaping how people interact with the pawn industry. Consumers that purchase items outside of their local area will have their items conveniently shipped to them. As the intermediary in each transaction, PawnTrust earns a fee on every item sold in the marketplace. Many of these local pawn shops lack an online presence or the capital to market their inventory on a national scale. By bridging this gap, PawnTrust opens up opportunities for incremental sales from a wider buying base, effectively transforming the pawn shop and micro-lending industries. This model not only supports local businesses but also extends their reach, driving growth and innovation within the market."

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes statements that may constitute ''forward-looking'' statements, usually containing the words ''believe,'' ''estimate,'' ''project,'' ''expect'' or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurances such expectations will prove to be accurate. Security holders are cautioned such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements made in this release. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, risks and uncertainties related to the current unknown duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

Investor Relations:

Resources Unlimited

718-269-3366

mike@resourcesunlimitedllc.com