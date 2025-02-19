Willis appoints Helen Campbell Head of Property Wordings in North America

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business, (Nasdaq: WTW), today announced the appointment of Helen Campbell as Head of Property Wordings in North America. Her role covers property policy language, terms and conditions for both the insurance and reinsurance businesses at WTW.

Based in Bermuda and reporting directly to Scott Pizzi, Head of Property Broking, North America, Campbell will focus on analysis and tailoring of property policies and the related coverage details to provide clients with a well-defined, clear understanding of relevant terms and conditions associated with their specific property exposures.

Joining from Argo Group, Campbell most recently served as Senior Vice President and Head of Contract Wordings for the firm. Prior to Argo, she served as Contract Wordings Manager at Ironshore Insurance. With more than 25 years of industry experience, she rejoins Willis, having previously focused on contract wordings with the company at the beginning of her career.

Commenting on Campbell’s appointment, Pizzi commented, “Helen brings a specialized, technical expertise, which is rare in our industry, yet critically important in delivering comprehensive property solutions for our clients. I am thrilled to have her join the team.”

