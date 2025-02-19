CDPQ announces increase to previously announced sale of common shares of Intact Financial

MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPQ today announced that it has increased the size of its previously announced sale of common shares of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC). Pursuant to the amended terms, CDPQ has agreed to sell 3,577,000 common shares, representing approximately 2.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Intact as of February 19, 2025.

The common shares are being sold at a gross price of $278.60 per share, which has been underwritten by CIBC Capital Markets and National Bank Financial. CDPQ expects to receive gross cash proceeds of approximately $996,552,200 from the offering.

ABOUT CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at June 30, 2024, CDPQ’s net assets totalled CAD 452 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages, or follow us on X.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

ABOUT INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading Specialty lines insurer with international expertise and a leader in Commercial lines in the UK and Ireland. The business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $24 billion of total annual operating direct premiums written (DPW).

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through agencies and a wide network of brokers, including its whollyowned subsidiary BrokerLink. Intact also distributes directly to consumers through the belairdirect brand and affinity partnerships. Additionally, Intact provides exclusive and tailored offerings to high-net-worth customers through Intact Prestige. In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of Specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Across the UK, Ireland, and Europe, Intact provides Personal, Commercial and/or Specialty insurance solutions through the RSA, 123.ie, NIG and FarmWeb brands.

For more information

MEDIA RELATIONS TEAM

CDPQ

+ 1 514 847-5493

medias@cdpq.com

Caroline Audet

Manager, Media Relations and Public Affairs, Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation

416 227-7905/514 985-7165

media@intact.net