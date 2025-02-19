ODW Logistics Delivers 28% Freight Cost Savings for Sabrosura Foods

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics (ODW), a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, has helped Sabrosura Foods achieve a 28% reduction in freight costs within the first six months of their partnership. Through a data-driven freight management strategy, ODW optimized Sabrosura’s transportation network, improving shipment consolidation, carrier selection, and overall supply chain efficiency.

“Our partnership with ODW Logistics has been instrumental in improving our supply chain,” said Kristi Wedel, VP of Supply Chain at Sabrosura Foods. “Their team delivered tailored solutions that reduced our freight costs and gave us better visibility across our network, allowing us to make more strategic decisions.”

Sabrosura Foods, a producer of premium Latin American food brands such as Pancho’s, La Morenita, and El Viajero, needed a logistics partner to improve its freight operations. Managing refrigerated LTL shipments from multiple locations presented challenges in cost control and network efficiency, so Sabrosura secured ODW's expertise to conduct a full analysis of its transportation model. As a result of the analysis, ODW implemented a freight management strategy focused on load consolidation, carrier optimization, and cost reduction.

By leveraging ODW’s Freight Optimization strategy, Sabrosura transitioned numerous shipments from LTL to full truckload, reducing per-pound shipping costs while maintaining service reliability. ODW’s dedicated freight management team also directed both the planning and execution, ensuring cost-effective routing and improved network visibility. These combined efforts led to significant savings while improving operational efficiency.

“At ODW Logistics, we take pride in being a true extension of our partners’ transportation teams, delivering solutions that create real impact,” said Travis Broermann, Team Lead Manager - Freight Management for ODW. “By optimizing Sabrosura Foods’ freight network, we reduced costs and improved efficiency and visibility across their supply chain. We look forward to building on this success and identifying even more opportunities for improvement in the future.”

This year, ODW and Sabrosura will focus on additional logistics enhancements, including optimizing inbound freight, evaluating new distribution opportunities, and refining shipment planning for increased efficiency. With a proven cost reduction and operational improvement track record, ODW remains committed to delivering logistics solutions that help businesses scale and succeed.

To learn more about ODW Logistics, its 3PL services, and employment opportunities, visit ODW Logistics.

ABOUT ODW LOGISTICS

ODW Logistics is a 3PL provider specializing in integrated logistics solutions. We help companies make smarter choices about warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation decisions so they can streamline costs and operate more efficiently. We take a strategic approach to logistics planning and find solutions to control costs and get your product to your customers as efficiently as possible. Our commitment to partnership and combination of technology, team, and process allows us to deliver on our promises. Gain visibility into your supply chain and realize the operational efficiencies that will help your company grow. See how we Deliver the Difference and help you reimagine your supply chain. www.odwlogistics.com

Media Contact

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com