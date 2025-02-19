Fluorescence Microscopy Market Report 2021-2023, 2024 and CAGR Projections to 2029

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluorescence Microscopy Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is a comprehensive analysis of the global market for fluorescence microscopy. It reviews the market based on product type, including upright and inverted fluorescence microscopes. The market is also analyzed based on illumination method, component, technology and end use. The report determines the current market status in each segment, examines its impact on future needs and presents growth forecasts over the next six years.
The report provides a detailed analysis of the market's drivers, restraints and opportunities. It also includes profiles of the market's leading companies with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. In addition, it provides detailed information on the market, emerging technologies and new developments, patent analysis, ESG development and key deals.
The Fluorescence Microscopy Market was valued at USD 968.5 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.5%.
The report includes:
- 54 data tables and 46 additional tables
- Analyses of the trends in the global market for fluorescence microscopy, with sales data for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Estimates and forecasts of the market by product type, illumination method, technology, component, end use and geographic region
- A look at the background, history, development and evolution of microscopy, optical microscopy and fluorescence microscopy
- Discussion of emerging technologies and developments, and the macroeconomic factors affecting the market
- Review of patent data and other new developments
- A discussion of ESG challenges and practices of the industry
- Assessment of the competitive landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews
- Information on recent mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments and product launches
- Profiles of the leading market vendors, including Bruker, Carl Zeiss, Nikon, Olympus, and Danaher
The market for fluorescence microscopy was $911.2 million in 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% to reach a value of $1.3 billion by the end of 2029. Increasing R&D expenditure, increasing biomedical research, technological advances and novel product launches are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market.
Major players in the market Include Bruker, Nikon, Olympus, Zeiss, Oxford Instruments and Etaluma. Due to the presence of prominent players and increasing expenditure in R&D, North America has the highest share in the market followed by Europe.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|125
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$968.5 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$1300 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Microscopy and Its Evolution
- Evolution of Microscopy
- Types of Microscopes
- Fluorescence Microscopy and Its Evolution
- Types of Fluorescence Microscopes
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Technological Advances
- Increasing Research in the Field of Personalized Medicines
- Increasing Demand for Improved Understanding of Cellular Processes
- Increasing Availability of Research Funds in Life Sciences Segment
- Investments in the Semiconductor Industry
- Restraints
- High Cost of Instruments and Lack of Skilled Workforce
- Phototoxicity and Photobleaching
- Opportunities
- Increasing Demand in Emerging Countries
- Increasing Demand in the Field of Nanomedicine
- Market Challenges
- Maintaining Cell Viability During Live-cell Imaging
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Super-resolution Microscopy
- Confocal Microscopy
- Light Sheet Microscopy
- Live-cell Imaging Microscopy
- Multiphoton Fluorescence Microscopy
- Rapid Autofocus via Pupil-split Image Phase Detection (RAPID)
- Expansion Microscopy
- Advances in Fluorescence Dyes
- Advances in Research Related to Fluorescence Microscopy Products and Methods
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fluorescence Microscopy
Chapter 5 Patent Analysis
- Fluorescence Microscopes
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Fluorescence Microscopy Market by Product Type
- Upright Microscopes
- Inverted Microscopes
- Fluorescence Microscopy Market by Illumination Method
- Episcopic/Reflected Fluorescence Microscopy
- Diascopic/Transmitted Fluorescence Microscopy
- Fluorescence Microscopy Market by Technology Type
- Epifluorescence Microscopy
- Confocal Microscopy
- Multiphoton Microscopy
- Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence (TIRF) Microscopy
- Super Resolution Fluorescence Microscopy
- Fluorescence Microscopy Market by Component
- Equipment
- Software and Consumables
- Fluorescence Microscopy Market by End Use
- Biology
- Medical Science
- Material Science
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Strategic Initiatives
- Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Fluorescence Microscopy Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability in Fluorescence Microscopy Industry: An ESG Perspective
Company Profiles
- Accu-Scope Inc.
- Bruker
- Carl Zeiss
- Danaher Corp.
- Etaluma Inc.
- Euromex Microscopen
- Horiba
- Keyence Corp.
- Meiji Techno Co. Ltd.
- Motic Microscopes
- Nikon Corp.
- Olympus Corp.
- Oxford Instruments
- Picoquant
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
