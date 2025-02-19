Fluorescence Microscopy Market Report 2021-2023, 2024 and CAGR Projections to 2029

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluorescence Microscopy Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is a comprehensive analysis of the global market for fluorescence microscopy. It reviews the market based on product type, including upright and inverted fluorescence microscopes. The market is also analyzed based on illumination method, component, technology and end use. The report determines the current market status in each segment, examines its impact on future needs and presents growth forecasts over the next six years.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market's drivers, restraints and opportunities. It also includes profiles of the market's leading companies with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. In addition, it provides detailed information on the market, emerging technologies and new developments, patent analysis, ESG development and key deals.

The Fluorescence Microscopy Market was valued at USD 968.5 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The report includes:

54 data tables and 46 additional tables

Analyses of the trends in the global market for fluorescence microscopy, with sales data for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Estimates and forecasts of the market by product type, illumination method, technology, component, end use and geographic region

A look at the background, history, development and evolution of microscopy, optical microscopy and fluorescence microscopy

Discussion of emerging technologies and developments, and the macroeconomic factors affecting the market

Review of patent data and other new developments

A discussion of ESG challenges and practices of the industry

Assessment of the competitive landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews

Information on recent mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments and product launches

Profiles of the leading market vendors, including Bruker, Carl Zeiss, Nikon, Olympus, and Danaher

The market for fluorescence microscopy was $911.2 million in 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% to reach a value of $1.3 billion by the end of 2029. Increasing R&D expenditure, increasing biomedical research, technological advances and novel product launches are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Major players in the market Include Bruker, Nikon, Olympus, Zeiss, Oxford Instruments and Etaluma. Due to the presence of prominent players and increasing expenditure in R&D, North America has the highest share in the market followed by Europe.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $968.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Microscopy and Its Evolution

Evolution of Microscopy

Types of Microscopes

Fluorescence Microscopy and Its Evolution

Types of Fluorescence Microscopes

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Technological Advances Increasing Research in the Field of Personalized Medicines Increasing Demand for Improved Understanding of Cellular Processes Increasing Availability of Research Funds in Life Sciences Segment Investments in the Semiconductor Industry

Restraints High Cost of Instruments and Lack of Skilled Workforce Phototoxicity and Photobleaching

Opportunities Increasing Demand in Emerging Countries Increasing Demand in the Field of Nanomedicine

Market Challenges Maintaining Cell Viability During Live-cell Imaging



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Super-resolution Microscopy

Confocal Microscopy

Light Sheet Microscopy

Live-cell Imaging Microscopy

Multiphoton Fluorescence Microscopy

Rapid Autofocus via Pupil-split Image Phase Detection (RAPID)

Expansion Microscopy

Advances in Fluorescence Dyes

Advances in Research Related to Fluorescence Microscopy Products and Methods

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fluorescence Microscopy

Chapter 5 Patent Analysis

Fluorescence Microscopes

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Fluorescence Microscopy Market by Product Type Upright Microscopes Inverted Microscopes

Fluorescence Microscopy Market by Illumination Method Episcopic/Reflected Fluorescence Microscopy Diascopic/Transmitted Fluorescence Microscopy

Fluorescence Microscopy Market by Technology Type Epifluorescence Microscopy Confocal Microscopy Multiphoton Microscopy Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence (TIRF) Microscopy Super Resolution Fluorescence Microscopy

Fluorescence Microscopy Market by Component Equipment Software and Consumables

Fluorescence Microscopy Market by End Use Biology Medical Science Material Science Others

Geographic Breakdown North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Strategic Initiatives

Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Fluorescence Microscopy Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in Fluorescence Microscopy Industry: An ESG Perspective

Company Profiles

Accu-Scope Inc.

Bruker

Carl Zeiss

Danaher Corp.

Etaluma Inc.

Euromex Microscopen

Horiba

Keyence Corp.

Meiji Techno Co. Ltd.

Motic Microscopes

Nikon Corp.

Olympus Corp.

Oxford Instruments

Picoquant

Thermo Fisher Scientific

