Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) 2025 Global Market Review and Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world polybutylene terephthalate market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for polybutylene terephthalate.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of polybutylene terephthalate

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on polybutylene terephthalate capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles polybutylene terephthalate manufacturers in the world market

Polybutylene Terephthalate market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global polybutylene terephthalate market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world polybutylene terephthalate market in 2019-2024?

What was the global polybutylene terephthalate capacity and production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world polybutylene terephthalate market?

What are the main regional/country polybutylene terephthalate markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world polybutylene terephthalate market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world polybutylene terephthalate supply and demand?

Are there polybutylene terephthalate projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Polybutylene Terephthalate Properties and Uses



2. Polybutylene Terephthalate Manufacturing Processes



3. Polybutylene Terephthalate World Market in 2019-2024

3.1. World Polybutylene Terephthalate Capacity

Capacity Broken Down by Region

Capacity Divided by Country

Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant

3.2. World Polybutylene Terephthalate Production

Global Output Dynamics

Production by Region

Production by Country

3.3. Polybutylene Terephthalate Demand Trends Globally



4. Polybutylene Terephthalate European Market Analysis

Capacity in Europe by Country

Production in Europe by Country

Manufacturers in Europe

Demand Trends in Europe

5. Polybutylene Terephthalate Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Capacity in Asia-Pacific by Country

Production in Asia-Pacific by Country

Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific

Demand Trends in Asia-Pacific

6. Polybutylene Terephthalate North American Market Analysis

Capacity in North America by Country

Production in North America by Country

Manufacturers in North America

Demand Trends in North America

7. Polybutylene Terephthalate Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Capacity in Middle East & Africa by Country

Production in Middle East & Africa by Country

Manufacturers in Middle East & Africa

Demand Trends in Middle East & Africa

8. Polybutylene Terephthalate Market Perspectives

8.1. Polybutylene Terephthalate Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034

8.2. Polybutylene Terephthalate Demand Forecast Up to 2034



9. Key Companies in the Polybutylene Terephthalate Market Worldwide



10. Polybutylene Terephthalate End-use Sector

10.1. Polybutylene Terephthalate Demand by Application

10.2. Polybutylene Terephthalate Downstream Markets Review and Forecast



