Fluent Labs Raises $8M Led by Polychain Capital to Build the First Blended Execution Network.

Dover, Delaware, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent Labs, the company behind the first blended execution network, has successfully secured $8 million in funding led by Polychain Capital, with participation from Primitive, dao5, Symbolic Capital, Builder Capital, Nomad Capital, and Public Works. The round also included notable angel investors such as Balaji, Mustafa Al-Bassam, Jason Yanowitz, Santiago Santos, Dingaling, Cristian Manea, and Will Price.

Today's on-chain execution environments are constrained by the virtual machines (VMs), programming languages, and tooling they support. Developers are forced to work within siloed ecosystems, which limits what they can build. Fluent addresses these limitations by “blending” together popular VMs and allowing developers to use different programming languages and tools in one unified execution environment. The network currently supports Ethereum's EVM, Solana's SVM, and WebAssembly (Wasm) applications, with more to come. Fluent enables developers to easily port popular Solidity applications such as Aave but also run more complex cryptography, agent orchestration systems, and even website frontends on-chain. By breaking down VM silos, Fluent is creating unprecedented flexibility for blockchain developers.

"Today's blockchain execution environments are constrained by the VMs they support and their limited functionalities," said Luke Pearson, General Partner at Polychain Capital. "Designed from the ground up to be maximally expressive, Fluent lets devs use the best tools for each task when building applications without worrying about compatibility."

For users, Fluent enhances the user experience with two major improvements. First, users can access applications from different VM ecosystems in one place without switching wallets. Second, Fluent plans to parallelize the blended environment, enabling high-performance and low-cost app usage across all supported VMs.

"Fluent is creating an expressive playground for developers by blending the best features of EVM, SVM, and Wasm into one chain," explains Dino, Co-Founder of Fluent Labs. “The best web2 apps use the different programming languages and programming tools for different tasks, and Fluent brings this paradigm to web3.”

Early developers are already building a wide range of applications on Fluent. Thales is pioneering the first fully on-chain quant. Floodlight is creating a Web3-native Product Hunt for crypto projects. Major Solidity-based DeFi projects are incorporating Rust components to improve performance and efficiency. There are currently over 60 projects in the Fluent ecosystem across DeFi, infrastructure, consumer, and gaming.