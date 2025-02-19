Sanding Pads Market to Reach USD 4.48 Billion by 2032 Owing to Increasing Demand from Automotive and Construction Sectors | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Sanding Pads Market size was valued at USD 2.98 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.48 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.63% over the forecast period 2024-2032. This growth in the market is supported by the growing necessity for efficient and effective surface preparation and finishing solutions across various sectors, including automotive, woodworking, and construction.





Key Players:

3M Company (U.S.) (Abrasive Sanding Pads, Hook & Loop Sanding Discs)

Mirka USA Inc (U.S.) (Abrasive Discs, Net Sanding Pads)

Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc.(France) (Sanding Sheets, Sanding Discs)

Kingspor AG (Germany) (Abrasive Rolls, Sanding Belts)

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation (Germany) (Sanding Pads, Orbital Sander Discs)

Sait Abrasivi S.P.A (Italy) (Fiber Discs, Flap Discs)

Keystone Abrasives (U.S.) (PSA Sanding Discs, Resin Fiber Discs)

Abrasiflex Pty Ltd (Australia) (Non-Woven Sanding Pads, Flap Wheels)

Abcon Industrial Products Ltd. (Ireland) (Hook & Loop Discs, Sanding Rolls)

Astro Pneumatic Tool Company (U.S.) (Foam Sanding Pads, DA Sanding Discs)

Grindwell Company (India) (Abrasive Sheets, Sanding Blocks)

Norton Abrasives (U.S.) (Coated Abrasive Pads, Foam Sanding Pads)

Flexovit Abrasives (Australia) (Cutting Discs, Non-Woven Sanding Pads)

Deerfos Co., Ltd. (South Korea) (Abrasive Belts, Sanding Sheets)

Carborundum Universal Limited (India) (Waterproof Sanding Sheets, Velcro Discs)

Indasa Abrasives (Portugal) (Rhynogrip Sanding Discs, Abrasive Rolls)

VSM Abrasives (Germany) (Resin Fiber Discs, Abrasive Flap Discs)

Sunmight Abrasives (South Korea) (Film Sanding Discs, PSA Discs)

Sungold Abrasives (U.S.) (Sanding Blocks, Foam Abrasive Pads)

Shandong RIKEN Corundum Co., Ltd. (China) (Waterproof Sanding Paper, Abrasive Pads)

Sanding Pads Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.98 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.48 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.63% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Discs, Wheel, Rolls, Others)

• By Backing Material (Velcro/ Hook and Loop, Pressure Sensitive Adhesives, Others)

• By End User (Construction, Automotive, Metal Fabrication, Others) Key Drivers • The sanding pads market is growing due to increased demand in the construction and automotive industries for surface finishing, smoothing, and paint removal.

Sanding Pads Market Segmentation: Discs, Velcro/Hook and Loop, and Automotive Lead the Way

By Product: The Discs segment dominated with a market share of over 38% in 2023, due to their simple utilization and availability across various industries. Sanding discs are popular in many industries, including woodworking, automotive, and metalworking. Due to their versatility in tasks such as leveling surfaces, offering premium paint finishes, and metal surface polishing, they appropriately become a crucial tool within the industrial domain.

By Backing Material: The Velcro/Hook and Loop segment led the market with a market share of over 42% in 2023. This preference is due to the backing material's convenience, durability and reusability. Velcro-backed sanding pads for faster attachment and detachment and less downtime in tasks are preferred by automotive, woodworking, and metalworking professionals.

By End-User: The Automotive segment dominated with a market share of over 34% in 2023. Automotive sanding products are especially in high demand for surface preparation and paint refinishing in vehicle bodywork applications, which require heavy usage of sanding pads. In vehicle manufacturing and repair processes, automotive sandpaper provides the precision needed for a smooth paint finish and eliminating imperfections. Increased globals vehicle production is probably going to keep driving demand for specialized sanding pads in the automotive industry and so the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis of the Sanding Pads Market: North America Leads, While Asia-Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

North America held a dominant market share of over 46% in 2023, driven by strong demand from the construction, automotive, and woodworking sectors. Growing consumer demand, as well as the established infrastructure of the region, contributes to the demand for quality sanding pads that are commonly used for surface preparation and finishing purposes such as acrylic or lacquer finishing of wood furniture. These products are used in the construction industry to smooth wood, drywall and metal surfaces, while the automotive industry uses sanding pads for vehicle bodywork or paint refinishing.

The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is experiencing the fastest growth in the Sanding Pads Market, fueled by industrialization in countries like China, India, and Japan. The increasing demand for sanding pads in sectors such as automotive, construction, and manufacturing industry are the factors driving the pad sander's market. Growing manufacturing sector and infrastructure projects in these countries still drive the growth of the market.

Recent Development

In September 2024: 3M launched its Clean Sanding System globally, aimed at enhancing sanding efficiency while reducing dust in body shops. The system integrates multiple components to create a cleaner workspace and improve productivity. As part of the shift, 3M will end its collaboration with Festool by December 2024.

