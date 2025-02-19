Laminated Glass Market Surges Toward USD 39.18 Billion by 2032 with a 6.25% CAGR

Austin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Laminated Glass Market Size was valued at USD 22.71 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 39.18 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.25% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Growth in demand for laminated glass is facilitated by new technology in the auto safety industry, energy efficiency building, and enhanced visual beauty. In 2023, European construction led more than 40% of its demand in its sustainable building direction. In this regard, windshield demand increased from automobile companies, and so did Saint-Gobain and AGC Glass in terms of eco-friendly advancement.





Laminated Glass Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 22.71 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 39.18 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.25% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Glass Type (Standard, Acoustic, Security, Solar Control)

•By Interlayer Material (Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB), Ionoplast Polymer (SentryGlas), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Others)

•By Thickness (Up to 6 mm, 6.1 mm – 10 mm, 10.1 mm – 15 mm, Above 15 mm)

•By Application (Automotive Windshields, Windows & Facades, Skylights, Bank Security & ATM Booths, Residential & Commercial Buildings, Others)

•By End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Electronics, Healthcare, Others)

•By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) Key Drivers • Growing Adoption of Energy-Efficient and Sustainable Construction Materials Fuels Laminated Glass Market Expansion

By Glass Type: Standard laminated glass led the market by taking 40% of the market share in 2023. This type is extensively used in automotive windshield glazing and building windows because it is robust and safe.

By Interlayer Material: Polyvinyl Butyral, takes 60% of the market share for the same reasons, adhesion, impact resistance, and noise reduction, for both automotive and architectural applications.

By Thickness: 6.1mm to 10mm thickness accounts for 35% of market share in the year 2023, very suitable for applications in automotive windscreens and architectural facades which balances safety impact resistance with light weight reduction.

By Application, the windows and facades dominated with a 35% market share in the Laminated Glass Market in 2023 due to energy efficient and stylish building materials. Laminated glass increases safety, sound insulation, and energy conservation. Another factor fueling the adoption of laminated glass in modern architectural designs are initiatives for green buildings with LEED certification as well as rapid urbanization.

By End-Use Industry: The building and construction sector dominated in 2023 with a share of 43%. Growing demand for energy-efficient, secure building materials, especially in residential and commercial buildings is driving laminated glass adoption.

By Sales Channel: OEMs captured 60% of the share in the sales channel in 2023 and played a vital role in supplying laminated glass to the automotive and construction sectors wherein high-volume production was required.

Asia Pacific accounted for 35% of the Laminated Glass Market in 2023, primarily due to rapid urbanization and industrial growth in China, India, and Japan.

It has also managed to dominate both the production and consumption markets. Large-scale construction is taking place in China, and high demand in automobile production is driving the markets in Japan and South Korea. Stringent safety regulations and high disposable incomes further strengthen market growth.

Europe holds a significant position in the laminated glass market that has its foundation in strong automobile and construction business.

Countries including Germany, France, and United Kingdom have leadership in green development projects and increasing demand for use of laminated glass for sustainable buildings. And the carbon reducing commitment by European Union along with the automobile company's need in windshields also increases laminated glass.

