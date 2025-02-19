Cultured Meat Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 10760.3 million by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 16.5% | Straits Research

New York, United States, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cultured meat, often called lab-grown or cell-based meat, is created by cultivating animal cells in a regulated environment, as opposed to the traditional methods of raising and slaughtering animals. The procedure entails obtaining cells from a living animal and cultivating them in a nutrient-dense environment to develop muscle tissue. This creative strategy seeks to offer a moral, sustainable substitute for conventional meat production, all while minimizing environmental harm, animal suffering, and the risk of foodborne illnesses.

The global cultured meat market is steadily gaining traction worldwide, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable food production and ethical consumption choices among consumers. Organizations like UNEP and trade bodies such as GFI emphasize the potential of cultured meat to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address global food security challenges. Reports from UNEP indicate that cultured meat could play a crucial role in the future of food by reducing the environmental degradation associated with traditional livestock farming.

Market Dynamics

The increasing need for sustainable protein options drives market growth

Global institutions that emphasize sustainability have significantly impacted the cultured meat market worldwide. The UNEP indicates that traditional livestock farming substantially contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation, and water usage. UNEP reports suggest that cultured meat can reduce the environmental footprint of meat production by up to 90% in specific metrics. European Union and Singapore officials have emphasized the importance of alternative proteins in meeting climate and biodiversity goals. The development of sustainable protein sources directly responds to the urgent need to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change.

Secondly, international agreements on climate change, such as the Paris Agreement, encourage the government to prioritize research and the commercialization of low-impact food technologies like cultured meat. UNEP's support for alternative proteins aligns with the goals of minimizing the livestock sector's impact on greenhouse gas emissions, mainly methane, which has become a pressing issue due to increased enteric fermentation in these animals. All these factors create a supportive environment for cultured meat.

Rising interest in eco-friendly food options creates tremendous opportunities

The global cultured meat market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by rising demand for sustainable food options, technological advancements, and favorable regulatory environments. The expansion is driven by consumer demand for ethical and environmentally sustainable protein options. Cultured meat presents a compelling answer to worldwide food issues by minimizing greenhouse gas emissions and land utilization linked to conventional livestock farming. Prominent companies like Aleph Farms, Mosa Meat, and Eat lead cell-culturing technology, facilitating large-scale production. Aleph Farms has created the world’s first cultivated ribeye steak utilizing 3D bioprinting technology. The USDA and FDA have established a regulatory framework for cell-based meat products in the U.S., fostering innovation and attracting investment.

As consumer awareness increases and environmental concerns grow, the potential for cultured meat products such as chicken, beef, and seafood rises, especially in areas with scarce arable land or significant meat consumption. Working together across different industries is essential for increasing production and lowering costs in this developing sector.

Regional Insights

North America leads the global market due to several factors, including advanced technology, clear regulations, and a growing consumer demand for sustainable food options. Thanks to the clear regulatory guidelines established by the Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), cultured meat products have rapidly entered the commercial market, positioning the U.S. as a leader in market development. This regulatory framework instills confidence in companies to invest and expand their operations, positioning North America as a leader.

Additionally, consumers' awareness and demand for ethical and sustainable food options will propel the regional market forward. A report from the Food and Agriculture Organization indicates that consumers in North America are becoming more aware of the environmental and social impacts of conventional meat production, leading to a rising demand for lab-produced meat alternatives. The region's established food production and distribution infrastructure further enhances its position, making North America the dominant player in the global cultured meat market.

Key Highlights

The global cultured meat market size was valued at USD 1032.4 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 1199.6 million in 2025 to USD 10760.3 million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

and is projected to grow from to exhibiting a during the forecast period Based on source, the global cultured meat market is segmented into poultry, beef, seafood, pork, and others. The poultry segment holds the largest market.

Based on end-product, the global cultured meat market is segmented into nuggets and burgers, sausages and meatballs, filets and minced meat, and others. The nuggets and burgers segment is the largest revenue contributor.

Based on production technology, the market is segmented into scaffold-based, scaffold-free, and others. The scaffold-based technology segment dominates the market, driven by its ability to scale up production efficiently.

Based on distribution channels, the global cultured meat market is segmented into retail, food service, online channels, and others. The food service segment is expected to hold the highest market share.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global cultured meat market.

Competitive Players

Eat Just, Inc Mosa Meat Aleph Farms Upside Foods (formerly Memphis Meats) Future Meat Technologies SuperMeat New Age Meats Triton Algae Innovations, Finless Foods Vow

Recent Developments

In February 2025, The UK's Meatly introduced lab-grown chicken for pet food to familiarize consumers with cultured meat products. The treat contains plant-based ingredients and 4% chicken meat cultivated in a lab by Meatly, a London-based startup that last year became the first company in the world to get regulatory approval for this type of meat used in pet food.

In January 2024, Israel became the third country worldwide to approve the sale of cultured beef, Aleph Farms' cultured beef, marking a huge milestone in the commercialization of lab-grown meat.

Segmentation

By Source

Poultry

Beef

Seafood

Pork

Others

By End-Product

Nuggets and Burgers

Sausages and Meatballs

Filets and Minced Meat

Others

By Production Technology

Scaffold-Based Technology

Scaffold-Free Technology

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail

Foodservice

Online Channels

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

