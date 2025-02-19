Medical Rehabilitation Services Market Size to Accomplish USD 492.4 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical rehabilitation services market size was valued at USD 270.58 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 463.79 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Market Overview and Key Statistics

Physical, occupational, and speech therapy, along with counseling, are used in rehabilitation facilities to assist stable patients in recovering from injuries. This type of care is known as medical rehabilitation. Its goal is to help patients regain their physical function and become used to prosthetic limbs or support devices before they resume their regular lives at home. One of the key elements of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), which includes palliative care, illness prevention, treatment, and the promotion of good health, is rehabilitation, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

An estimated 2.4 billion people worldwide, according to the WHO, have a medical condition that could be improved by rehabilitation. In several low- and middle-income nations, almost half of the population does not obtain the necessary rehabilitative services.

Driving Factors for Market Growth

Rise in the geriatric population : Individuals are living longer; by 2050, it is expected that there will be twice as many individuals over 60. Additionally, more people are suffering from chronic illnesses like cancer, diabetes, and stroke. Rehabilitating older persons according to their needs may enhance their quality of life and functional performance while also boosting social engagement.

: Individuals are living longer; by 2050, it is expected that there will be twice as many individuals over 60. Additionally, more people are suffering from chronic illnesses like cancer, diabetes, and stroke. Rehabilitating older persons according to their needs may enhance their quality of life and functional performance while also boosting social engagement. Rise in digital or telehealth : Furthermore, patient monitoring and engagement are being improved by the use of digital health technologies , including wearable technology and smartphone apps. More individualized care is made possible by these tools, which let patients communicate with healthcare professionals, monitor their progress, and access instructional materials.

: Furthermore, patient monitoring and engagement are being improved by the use of , including wearable technology and smartphone apps. More individualized care is made possible by these tools, which let patients communicate with healthcare professionals, monitor their progress, and access instructional materials. Demand for rehabilitation services in developing countries: The market is growing because of the need for industry, which is not just in established nations but also in developing nations like China, Brazil, and India. The size of the medical rehabilitation market is growing due to factors such as an increase in hospital admissions, more operations, and more knowledge of the benefits of medical rehabilitation services.



Opportunities in the Medical Rehabilitation Services Market

In March 2023 , a Series A fundraising round of around $15 million US dollars was completed by SiYi Intelligence, a provider of intelligent rehabilitation solutions. The company intends to use the cash to develop the digital rehabilitation service platform and expedite the research and development of integration solutions for neurorehabilitation.

, a Series A fundraising round of around $15 million US dollars was completed by SiYi Intelligence, a provider of intelligent rehabilitation solutions. The company intends to use the cash to develop the digital rehabilitation service platform and expedite the research and development of integration solutions for neurorehabilitation. In March 2023 , Sukino Healthcare Solutions, a Bengaluru-based startup that offers the first comprehensive continuum of care for long-term healthcare management in India, raised Rs 50 crore in Series-A private equity funding from Stakeboat Capital.

, Sukino Healthcare Solutions, a Bengaluru-based startup that offers the first comprehensive continuum of care for long-term healthcare management in India, raised Rs 50 crore in Series-A private equity funding from Stakeboat Capital. In January 2023, HCAH now provides a carefully curated portfolio of more than 20,000 products for older persons, spanning from lifestyle to medical, thanks to the Seniority acquisition. By 2028, India will have a US$35 billion opportunity in rehab technology. With a 15% compound annual growth rate, it is the healthcare services subsector with the quickest rate of expansion. It is anticipated that specialized rehab tech companies will expand at a 33% CAGR. By 2028, the US rehab industry is projected to reach a value of US$6.2 trillion.



Regional Insights

Rising disposable income is driving North America.

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the medical rehabilitation services market. The region's market growth has been supported by several significant factors, including the availability of rehabilitation services, in-home care, outpatient facilities, and favorable reimbursement regulations. Medicare Part B covers up to 80% of treatment costs for outpatient therapies such as occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech-language pathology. Other key factors anticipated to drive the market include rising disposable income and increased healthcare expenditures.

The country's high rate of senior population growth, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and rising investments in the healthcare sector have made home rehabilitation services the most commonly used in the nation. In the U.S., advanced orthopedic rehabilitation is widely utilized, and it is expected to contribute to market growth throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the ACL research from 2021 projected that by 2040, there would be 14.4 million individuals aged 85 and older, while those aged 65 and over would represent 21.6% of the population.

Rising economies like China and India are driving the Asia Pacific.

The Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest-growing medical rehabilitation services market during the forecast period. To enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of rehabilitation programs, governments, and healthcare institutions are promoting investments in innovative technologies in areas such as telerehabilitation and robotic-assisted therapy. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence and big data analytics into rehabilitation services enables the creation of customized treatment plans that improve patient outcomes. The expansion is also being driven by easy access to treatments facilitated by the growth of outpatient rehabilitation facilities and community-based rehabilitation programs.

Given the government's focus on improving rehabilitation facilities due to the rising prevalence of age-related illnesses, China's aging population is expected to significantly influence the country's growth. Furthermore, investments in healthcare innovation and infrastructure in China are making services more accessible. The overall medical rehabilitation services market in the country is expanding as a result of local government efforts to implement healthcare reforms, which include enhancing community-based healthcare services.

India's push to modernize healthcare has been bolstered by the rise of telemedicine and private-sector investment, contributing to further market growth. One of the factors that keep medical rehabilitation services flourishing in the Asia Pacific is the commitment to improving service quality and availability. For instance, in January 2023, it was announced that India's medical rehabilitation services and technology market was projected to reach a market value of USD 35 billion by 2028, indicating substantial growth in the country.

Market Segmentation

By therapy, the physical therapy segment led the medical rehabilitation services market in 2024. A vital part of medical care is physical rehabilitation. Physical therapy is frequently necessary for those who have been wounded, have health issues, or are recuperating from surgery.

By therapy, the cognitive therapy segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Numerous illnesses can impact the brain and impair a person's ability to think or absorb information, including cancer, stroke, dementia, and traumatic brain injuries. A collection of therapies known as cognitive rehabilitation therapy is used to help people think more clearly following a brain injury or disease.

By setting, the outpatient segment dominated the medical rehabilitation services market in 2024. The fact that outpatient treatment is less expensive than inpatient services is one of its biggest benefits. Patients can recuperate from surgeries and treatments in the convenience of their own homes with outpatient care. In addition to lowering the incidence of infections linked to healthcare or hospital-acquired illnesses, this improves patient experiences.

By setting, the inpatient segment is estimated to achieve a significant growth rate during the predicted timeframe. Being in a hospital environment enables prompt reactions to any issues that may come up, guaranteeing prompt treatments and condition control. Additionally, inpatient care makes it possible to provide patients with specialized care that is catered to their requirements.

By application, the orthopedic segment remained the dominant segment in the medical rehabilitation services market in 2024. Thankfully, physical therapy and orthopedic rehabilitation work well together to relieve pain, restore function, and hasten the healing process.

By application, the sports-related injuries segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Approximately 30 million kids and teenagers play organized sports in the US, and over 3.5 million injuries occur there annually. In the present day, sports injury rehabilitation has developed into a specialization. Following a sports injury, an athlete needs a multidisciplinary, targeted, and customized rehabilitation procedure in order to return to competition.

By end-use, the hospitals & clinics segment held a major share of the medical rehabilitation services market in 2024. This is because more and more people are choosing to use these services in clinics and hospitals. A wide range of patients are drawn to hospitals and clinics because they offer comprehensive treatment services, such as occupational, speech, and physical therapy, all under one roof. These facilities guarantee excellent care and successful results since they are manned by highly qualified healthcare experts and have state-of-the-art medical equipment.

By end-use, the homecare settings segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034. The rising desire for individualized and convenient services, as well as technology developments that make home-based treatments possible, are the main drivers of this rise. Therapy in homecare settings is growing due to a number of factors, including cost-effectiveness, better patient results, and the need to lower hospital admissions.

Competitive Landscape

AIM Health Group, Inc., Athletico Physical Therapy, Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center, Craig Hospital, Inbrain Neuroelectronics, Lifepoint Rehabilitation, Mayo Clinic, Motion Physical Therapy, Omron Ventures Co. Ltd., Paradigm Healthcare, PeaceHealth, Prism Medical, Select Medical, and Strados Labs.

Recent Developments

In October 2024 , physical medicine services are now available to workers' compensation specialists who depend on Enlyte's comprehensive programs to assist injured workers in returning to work. Apricus Physical Medicine, a network of rehabilitation services that includes occupational and physical therapy, was launched by the corporation.

, physical medicine services are now available to workers' compensation specialists who depend on Enlyte's comprehensive programs to assist injured workers in returning to work. Apricus Physical Medicine, a network of rehabilitation services that includes occupational and physical therapy, was launched by the corporation. In August 2024, GreenPioneer Mobility India declared the opening of a retail experience store called "NonStop." By fusing global brands with unmatched service and knowledge, NonStop hopes to meet the rising demand for premium mobility aids by opening a network of these outlets around the country.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Therapy

Physical Therapy

Cognitive Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Speech and Language Therapy

Others



By Setting

Outpatient

Inpatient

By Application

Orthopedic

Sports-Related Injuries

Cardiologic

Neurological

Pulmonary

Others

By End-Use

Hospital & Clinics

Homecare Settings

Rehab Centers

Physiotherapy Centers

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





