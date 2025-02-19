World Curling and Everest Funeral Concierge sign Memorandum of Understanding

Perth, Scotland and Toronto, Canada, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Curling and Everest Funeral Concierge today announced they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to work together on the development and sponsorship of sustainable and successful global events.

Everest has been an integral supporter of curling in Canada for a decade, sponsoring multiple championships and gaining a reputation for curling events that served to broaden viewership and grow interest in the sport.

Along with their long standing sponsorship of championships, Everest built and backed innovative events that introduced new formats and enhanced the level of fan engagement such as the Everest-Ferbey Pro Am, the Everest Curling Challenge — the first of its kind in curling — and the Everest Curling Challenge on TSN that introduced a live draft, mixed play, and significant fan engagement, attracting a record TV audience for curling in August.

In September 2024, the Everest North American Curling Club Championships featuring women’s and men’s teams from Canada and the United States, attracted more than two and a half million viewers on CBS Sports Network and TSN.

Beau Welling, World Curling President said, “With the ongoing disruption in traditional sport broadcasting, we are excited to partner with Everest to bring an innovative approach to international curling events. We believe this partnership will help advance our strategic goal of growing curling globally and will be a significant win for our members, our stakeholders and the sport itself.”

Mark Duffey CEO of Everest Funeral Concierge said, “We began and grew our relationship with curling in Canada and our love for curlers and the sport runs deep. So, as we embark on this new sponsorship journey and bring our experience to World Curling, we are excited that we will be able to continue to support curlers, by highlighting talent from across the globe on the world stage.”

Further details of this partnership will be released in the coming months.

Notes to Editors

About World Curling

World Curling is the international sport federation governing the Olympic winter sport of curling and the Paralympic winter sport of wheelchair curling. World Curling is one of seven International Federations currently part of the Olympic Winter Games programme.

ABOUT EVEREST FUNERAL CONCIERGE

Everest is a funeral planning and concierge service rolled into a life insurance plan. When help is needed, our 24/7 Advisors are one phone call away, ready to personalize the funeral plan, compare and negotiate best prices, and work with our life insurance company partners, to get money to the beneficiary in as little as 48 hours after death. Serving as an impartial advocate for families, Everest is not a funeral home, nor does it sell funeral goods or services and does not receive commissions from funeral homes or other providers in the funeral industry. Millions of people across the U.S., Canada, and the UK are covered by Everest. Visit www.EverestFuneral.com for more information.

For further information, please contact:



World Curling

Christopher Hamilton

Head of Communications and Marketing

chris.hamilton@worldcurling.org

Everest Funeral Concierge

Canada media contact

Erin Richards

Hype PR

erin@hypepr.ca

416.627.5728

Everest Funeral Concierge

U.S. media contact

Heather Sorensen

Plugged In PR

heather@pluggedinpr.com

503-841-0625