Lotto.com Celebrates Back-to-Back Wins in Massachusetts: $100k MassCash Jackpot & Record-Breaking $20k Digital Scratch Prize

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation's first online platform to digitally deliver official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets, is thrilled to share two Massachusetts lottery winners. Michelle T. recently hit the $100K MassCash Jackpot and Anthony V. claimed a commonwealth record-breaking $20K Digital Scratch prize on the platform.

Massachusetts resident, Michelle T., struck it lucky with the MassCash Jackpot after having her Lotto.com account for just under a month. Her first time playing MassCash on Lotto.com resulted in this Jackpot win. Similarly, Anthony V. was new to the lottery, when he was introduced to Lotto.com. To his surprise, Anthony swiped his finger across his Digital Scratch ticket to reveal this big win, which also marked Lotto.com’s largest Digital Scratch winner in Massachusetts.

In October, 2024, Lotto.com became the first lottery courier to deliver scratch tickets digitally in Massachusetts. As with all tickets ordered on the Lotto.com platform, Massachusetts lottery tickets help contribute incremental funds to meaningful commonwealth-run programs including local aid for public safety staffing and equipment, snow removal, local road improvements, school services, programs for seniors and more.

“Just months after launching in Massachusetts, we’re already celebrating back-to-back big winners on the Lotto.com platform,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “It was very exciting to see these two winners within 48 hours of each other. It is also wonderful having first time lottery players coming through our platform! We pride ourselves on bringing in incremental customers to the nation’s best performing lottery per capita and look forward to continued wins for our Massachusetts customers and the commonwealth.”

Lotto.com currently offers draw games to customers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand into more jurisdictions in the near future. Additionally, Digital Scratch tickets are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oregon and Texas.

Customers on Lotto.com can order official state lottery tickets for popular lottery games including Powerball® and Mega Millions® and digital scratch tickets on their phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

For more information on Lotto.com, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets “Winever,” visit www.lotto.com .

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services. Lotto.com has over 2.8 Million customers, and has created 8 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Digital Scratch ticket win in history - $3 Million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

