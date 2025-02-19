Warren Barr South Loop Receives Respiratory Accreditation for Patient Safety and Patient Care

Chicago, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety (PPAHS) is pleased to announce that Warren Barr South Loop in Chicago, IL has met or exceeded the Enhanced Respiratory Care Standards of Care for accreditation.

Receiving the Enhanced Respiratory Care Accreditation demonstrates Warren Barr’s continued commitment to patient safety and patient care. The Enhanced Respiratory Care program integrates best practices for ventilator support by emphasizing patient safety and patient care through evidence-based strategies, which includes: specialized training for respiratory therapists advanced weaning techniques, patient-centered care, and state-of-the-art ventilator technology, all to promote comprehensive care and optimal outcomes for patients requiring long-term mechanical ventilation.

From left to right Warren Barr team: Tahia, Cardiopulmonary Clinical Director; Derek, Administrator; Melenie, Assistant Administrator; Angela, Respiratory Director; John, Assistant Director of Nursing; and Tiffany, Director of Nursing

Enhanced Respiratory Care, supported by the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC), stands as the first and only standard in the field. It is based on evidence and has been refined through years of application in Tennessee, where it has been the ventilation standard since 2003. This standard encompasses advancements in weaning, patient care, and ventilator unit technology, benefiting everyone involved. Patients and their families experience an improved quality of life and higher chances of positive outcomes. Meanwhile, facilities gain a competitive edge through accreditation and optimize their resource utilization.

Clyde Heflin MD, FACCP spoke about the need for recognized standards of care, “Previous to the Enhanced Respiratory Care Standards of Care, there were no established standards of care. Patients were sent to healthcare facilities based on other factors - bed availability, the smoothness of the marketing process, the look of the building, and so on. Enhanced Respiratory Care provides a standard of care that ensures that patients are receiving care based on an established standard and not on extraneous factors.” Dr. Heflin is also a member of the Enhanced Respiratory Care Standards Committee.

Michael Wong, JD (Executive Director, Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety) emphasized the patient safety and quality of care that Illinois communities will now enjoy, saying, “When families send their loved ones and friends to a healthcare facility, they want to make sure that they are receiving the best care possible. For communities in Chicago, Warren Barr South Loop is such a facility.”

The Enhanced Respiratory Care Standards of Care are supported and endorsed by the American Association for Respiratory Care. Carl Hinkson, MS, RRT-NPS, ACCS, FAARC (President, American Association for Respiratory Care) writes :

“The American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) would like to express our support and endorsement of your efforts in developing standards of care and facility accreditation for long-term mechanical ventilation in skilled nursing facilities. As the leading professional association for respiratory therapists in the United States, we recognize the importance of ensuring patients receive the highest quality care possible.”

The Enhanced Respiratory Care Program is based on standards published by the American Association for Respiratory Care. Utilized in Tennessee, this Program has achieved liberation rates of 65% and has earned national recognition of excellence from the American College of Chest Physicians .

For more on the Enhanced Respiratory Care Accreditation, please visit https://ppahs.org/accreditation-of-facilities/

To apply for Accreditation, please go to https://ppahs.org/apply-for-accreditation/

About Warren Barr South Loop

Warren Barr South Loop is a skilled nursing facility located in the heart of Chicago’s vibrant South Loop neighborhood, and just minutes away from many of Chicago’s most prestigious hospitals and physicians’ offices. Warren Barr South Loop specializes in pulmonary care, short term rehabilitation, post-transplant care, wound care, cardiac care, and advanced respiratory and ventilator care.

About Physician-Patient Alliance for Health and Safety

Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety is ranked internationally as a top-100 patient safety organization (Agilience Authority Index) and is a national advocacy force for addressing patient health and safety priorities shared by patients, physicians, regulators, and industry. PPAHS seeks to ensure that the best medications, medical inventions, and technology that can improve care and reduce costs are employed. PPAHS works to advance patient health and safety by developing and highlighting best practices and recommendations through better use and application of clinical practices and experiences, information technologies and checklists, and healthcare information. As a voice in support of ideas and innovation that can improve care, we encourage a health ecosystem that fosters a culture of patient safety. For more about PPAHS, please visit www.ppahs.org .

Attachments