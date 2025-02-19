THEIA Analytics Group Appoints Greg Wallig Chief Strategy Officer to Lead Commercialization of Revolutionary Corporate Governance Solution

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THEIA Analytics Group, Inc, which provides real-time, actionable governance and risk insights, named Greg Wallig the new Chief Strategy Officer of the company.





“Greg brings nearly three decades of exceptional leadership, driving transformative strategies that deliver measurable impact,” said Jeff Hood, Founder and CEO of THEIA Analytics Group. “With deep expertise in governance, artificial intelligence and enterprise risk, Greg will be instrumental as we accelerate the commercialization of Regulatory Risk Ranx™ (RRX™) and redefine how organizations identify and manage the risk associated with regulatory policies.”

RRX, a SaaS-based solution powered by patented AI, transforms qualitative information into quantitative governance risk assessments. RRX’s Risk Quotients enable Wall Street investors and analysts, corporate advisors, public company executives and regulators to make smarter, faster and more cost-effective decisions. The platform leverages over 12 billion data points derived from over two million documents sourced from the SEC, U.S. Senate, and the Federal Election Commission, covering all 5,700 companies traded on U.S. major exchanges across 16-plus years.

“Greg’s appointment underscores our dedication to innovation and sustainable success. We are confident his strategic vision will strengthen our position in governance analytics, while delivering exceptional value for our clients and investors,” added Hood.

Wallig stated, “THEIA recognized an emergent market opportunity: to use AI to transform millions of points of qualitative data into quantitative risk quotients that can equip global fiduciaries with real-time, actionable governance and risk insights. With RRX, THEIA is at the forefront of useful AI. Increased regulatory volatility only increases the need for their products. I am thrilled to join the team at this critical juncture as we embark on our next phase of market education and innovation.”

Greg Wallig, Chief Strategy Officer

Greg Wallig is the Chief Strategy Officer and an investor in THEIA Analytics Group, leveraging nearly three decades of executive leadership experience to drive transformative, data-driven business strategies. Formerly the National Head of Public Policy and MetroDC Market Managing Principal at Grant Thornton, he led a business unit with 1,400 employees to $400 million in annual revenue, achieving record growth, while at the same time managing the firm’s relationships with Capitol Hill, the White House and the US Chamber of Commerce. Greg’s expertise spans strategic vision, technology, governance, innovation and operational excellence, enabling organizations to achieve sustained success across diverse sectors.

A published author and frequent speaker, Greg’s thought leadership on artificial intelligence, enterprise risk and governance has earned global recognition. For four consecutive years he has been recognized as one of the 500 most powerful and influential business leaders by Virginia Business magazine and in 2024 Poets&Quants magazine named him one of the world’s best and brightest Executive MBAs. Known for aligning teams with organizational objectives, Greg is a trusted advisor to C-suite leaders and boards of directors, driving innovation and growth.

Greg holds an MBA from Georgetown University, graduating in the top 10% of his class as a McDonough Scholar and Beta Gamma Sigma honoree. In 2024, he earned the NACD Directorship Certification®, reflecting his commitment to ethical leadership and effective governance. Greg attained his Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations with a secondary concentration in Mathematics from William & Mary. With a passion for harnessing technology to create value and mitigate risk, Greg inspires organizations to navigate complexity and achieve sustainable success.

About THEIA Analytics Group

THEIA Analytics Group, Inc. provides real-time, actionable governance and risk insights that empower stakeholders. Its Regulatory Risk Ranx™ (RRX™), a SaaS-based solution powered by patented AI, transforms qualitative information into quantitative governance risk assessments. RRX’s Risk Quotients enable Wall Street investors and analysts, corporate advisors, public company executives and regulators to make smarter, faster and more cost-effective decisions. The platform leverages over 12 billion data points derived from over two million documents sourced from the SEC, U.S. Senate, and the Federal Election Commission, covering all 5,700 companies traded on U.S. major exchanges across 16-plus years. THEIA Analytics Group holds several proprietary methodologies and patents that set industry benchmarks and has been recognized for its innovation, including the 2024 FIA Innovators Pavilion Selection for groundbreaking advancements in quantitative governance. Learn more at https://theiarisk.com/

