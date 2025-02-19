India Industrial Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Market Outlook 2025-2030: Transformation in Water Circularity in the Semiconductor, Pharma, and Chemical Industries

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Indian Industrial Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Market, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India is among the leading economies projected to have continual growth in terms of industrial production over the next decade. It has become a prime destination for large, global companies, especially in the food and beverage, microelectronics, chemical and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, textile, and metallurgy industries. Manufacturing is set to contribute as much as 17% of the gross domestic product.



India has primarily adopted a strategic policy-based approach to ensure an increase in effluent discharge compliance and improve water availability for industries in urban centers. Industries are investing in efficient water recycle and reuse solutions to enhance their long-term sustainability.



The estimates that the expenditure on industrial water and wastewater infrastructure in India was $2.87 billion in 2024 and will increase to $4.65 billion by 2030.



The scope of this study is the addressable market pertaining to the implementation of water, wastewater, and zero/minimal liquid discharge solutions. The analysis considers only opportunities that arise as part of industrial water and wastewater infrastructure implemented by the manufacturing, power generation, and refinery sectors.



Other components of the study:

Market drivers and restraints

Industrial water and wastewater expenditure size, forecasts, and year-on-year growth

Profiles of companies to watch

Market value chain and solution trends

Growth opportunities for solution providers

Key Growth Opportunities:

Transformation in Water Circularity in the Semiconductor, Pharma, and Chemical Industries

MLD/ZLD with Resource Recovery Capability

Modular/Plug-and-Play Solutions

Water Positivity Investment Toward Sustainable Data Centers

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Opportunity Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Industrial Water and Wastewater Industry

6P Framework Shaping Indian Industrial Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Opportunities

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Competitive Environment

Growth Metrics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Water Demand in India

Manufacturing Sector - Net Value Added

Industry and Water Pollution

Industry Opportunities - Thermal Power

Industry Opportunities - Pharmaceutical

Industry Opportunities - Chemical and Petrochemical (incl. Refineries)

Industry Opportunities - Textiles and Tanneries

Industry Opportunities - Green Hydrogen

Industry Opportunities - Microelectronics

Growth Generator

Expenditure Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Solution Type

Revenue Forecast by Industry Type

Top Industrial Solution Providers

Forecast Analysis

C2A

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Action Items & Next Steps

List of Exhibits

