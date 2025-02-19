India Industrial Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Market Outlook 2025-2030: Transformation in Water Circularity in the Semiconductor, Pharma, and Chemical Industries

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Indian Industrial Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Market, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India is among the leading economies projected to have continual growth in terms of industrial production over the next decade. It has become a prime destination for large, global companies, especially in the food and beverage, microelectronics, chemical and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, textile, and metallurgy industries. Manufacturing is set to contribute as much as 17% of the gross domestic product.
India has primarily adopted a strategic policy-based approach to ensure an increase in effluent discharge compliance and improve water availability for industries in urban centers. Industries are investing in efficient water recycle and reuse solutions to enhance their long-term sustainability.
The estimates that the expenditure on industrial water and wastewater infrastructure in India was $2.87 billion in 2024 and will increase to $4.65 billion by 2030.
The scope of this study is the addressable market pertaining to the implementation of water, wastewater, and zero/minimal liquid discharge solutions. The analysis considers only opportunities that arise as part of industrial water and wastewater infrastructure implemented by the manufacturing, power generation, and refinery sectors.
Other components of the study:
- Market drivers and restraints
- Industrial water and wastewater expenditure size, forecasts, and year-on-year growth
- Profiles of companies to watch
- Market value chain and solution trends
- Growth opportunities for solution providers
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Transformation in Water Circularity in the Semiconductor, Pharma, and Chemical Industries
- MLD/ZLD with Resource Recovery Capability
- Modular/Plug-and-Play Solutions
- Water Positivity Investment Toward Sustainable Data Centers
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Indian Industrial Water and Wastewater Industry
- 6P Framework Shaping Indian Industrial Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Opportunities
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Growth Metrics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Water Demand in India
- Manufacturing Sector - Net Value Added
- Industry and Water Pollution
- Industry Opportunities - Thermal Power
- Industry Opportunities - Pharmaceutical
- Industry Opportunities - Chemical and Petrochemical (incl. Refineries)
- Industry Opportunities - Textiles and Tanneries
- Industry Opportunities - Green Hydrogen
- Industry Opportunities - Microelectronics
Growth Generator
- Expenditure Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Solution Type
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Type
- Top Industrial Solution Providers
- Forecast Analysis
- C2A
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Action Items & Next Steps
List of Exhibits
