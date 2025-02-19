Rosehaven Homes Introduces GTHA’s Strongest Lease Guarantee Program at The Rebecca Condos

HAMILTON, Ontario, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosehaven Homes is excited to offer a new lease guarantee program tailored for investors at The Rebecca, our latest high-rise condominium in the heart of downtown Hamilton. This initiative offers purchasers of select suite models a guaranteed lease income for two years post-purchase, ensuring a seamless and profitable investment.

“This program is the strongest in the GTHA,” says Stefano Guglietti, sales manager of The Rebecca. “The guaranteed rates at The Rebecca are, on average, about 155% higher than current lease rates, ensuring investors enjoy a premium return and positive cash flow. It reflects our confidence in The Rebecca and the future growth of downtown Hamilton. There is over $4 billion in new investment in the City of Hamilton, and now is the time to take advantage of this market.”

Lease Guarantee Program Highlights

Investors will enter into an agreement where, upon closing, Rosehaven will lease their suite on their behalf, guaranteeing payments for two years at a rate that ensures positive return above property expenses and mortgage payments.* Professional Property Management: Rosehaven will lease the suite through a preferred property management company, which will handle tenant selection, interaction, payment collection and property management on behalf of the purchaser.

Rosehaven will lease the suite through a preferred property management company, which will handle tenant selection, interaction, payment collection and property management on behalf of the purchaser. Term Details: The two-year agreement commences on unit closing date.

About The Rebecca

Located across the street from John Rebecca Park, The Rebecca offers refined urban living with access to a flourishing selection of world-class dining on King William Street and proximity to the city's largest green spaces. The building features a selection of one and two-bedroom suites, and a range of modern amenities including co-work areas, lounges, and fitness facilities curated for resident convenience.

The Rebecca is located just a few minutes from some of the city’s world-class educational institutions and transit hubs. Hamilton has developed a reputation for its ongoing cultural events, music and performance venues, and stunning natural scenery including more than 100 waterfalls.

Pre-construction condos in Hamilton remain significantly more affordable than Toronto, with appreciation rates that outpace many other markets.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

About Rosehaven Homes

Since 1992, Rosehaven Homes has established a portfolio of over 9,000 homes across southern Ontario and the GTA. Along with the Rebecca, Rosehaven is also the builder of KiWi condos on King William in Hamilton, and Odyssey Condominiums, an award-winning lakeside community in Grimsby.

For more information about The Rebecca and the rental guarantee program, please contact:

Phuong Nguyen

Customer Care Management & Sales Coordination, High-Rise Division

pnguyen@melroseinvestments.com

*Terms and conditions apply. Rental rates vary by model and are set by Rosehaven for the full two-year term. The offer is non-transferable and may be revoked if the unit is not successfully closed by the purchaser. The rental guarantee must be signed at the time of purchase to be deemed valid.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/582634f0-3262-41c2-a794-d1204801ad83



