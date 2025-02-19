Secondary Refrigerants Industry Report 2025, with Profiles for A-Gas, Arteco Coolants, Clariant, Dynalene, Gas Servei, Hydratech Industries, Nisso Shoji, SRS Frigadon, Tazzetti & Temper Technology

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secondary Refrigerants - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Secondary Refrigerants was valued at USD 895.8 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers and forecasts.







How Are Technological Innovations Enhancing Secondary Refrigerant Efficiency?



Technological innovations are playing a critical role in enhancing the efficiency and safety of secondary refrigerants, making them more attractive for diverse applications. Advances in heat transfer fluids and additives are improving the thermal conductivity and heat capacity of secondary refrigerants, enabling more efficient heat exchange and cooling performance. Developments in heat exchanger and piping system designs are optimizing the flow and distribution of secondary refrigerants, reducing energy loss and enhancing overall system efficiency. Furthermore, the introduction of non-toxic, non-flammable, and low-viscosity secondary refrigerants is addressing safety and environmental concerns, making them suitable for a broader range of applications. These technological advancements are driving the adoption of secondary refrigerants in various cooling and refrigeration systems, from food processing and cold storage to data centers and pharmaceutical manufacturing.



What Market Trends Are Driving the Adoption of Secondary Refrigerants?



Several market trends are driving the adoption of secondary refrigerants, reflecting the growing emphasis on sustainability, efficiency, and safety in cooling and refrigeration systems. The rising focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption is spurring the demand for low-GWP secondary refrigerants, such as CO2 and ammonia, which offer high energy efficiency and minimal environmental impact. The expansion of cold chain logistics, driven by the increasing demand for perishable goods and pharmaceuticals, is creating new opportunities for secondary refrigerants that provide reliable and consistent cooling. The growth in district cooling systems, particularly in urban areas and hot climates, is further boosting the use of secondary refrigerants to optimize energy use and reduce operational costs. Additionally, the increasing integration of renewable energy sources and thermal energy storage systems is supporting the adoption of secondary refrigerants in sustainable cooling solutions.



What Drives the Growth in the Secondary Refrigerants Market?



The growth in the secondary refrigerants market is driven by several factors, including advancements in refrigerant technologies, the growing need for energy-efficient cooling solutions, and the expanding applications in industrial and commercial refrigeration. The increasing regulatory pressure to phase out high-GWP refrigerants is driving the shift towards secondary refrigerants that offer low environmental impact and compliance with environmental standards. The development of advanced heat transfer fluids and innovative system designs is enhancing the performance and safety of secondary refrigerants, supporting their adoption in diverse applications. The expansion of cold chain logistics, district cooling systems, and renewable energy integration is further driving the demand for secondary refrigerants. Moreover, collaborations between HVAC manufacturers and chemical companies to develop customized refrigerant solutions are contributing to market growth.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Secondary Refrigerants market, presented in terms of market value (USD Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments

Type (Glycols, Salt Brines, Carbon Dioxide, Other Types)

Application (Industrial Refrigeration, Commercial Refrigeration, Heat Pumps, Air Conditioning, Other Applications)

Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Glycols segment, which is expected to reach $561.3 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.2%. The Salt Brines segment is also set to grow at 4.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $234.4 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.1% CAGR to reach $286.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in USD from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as A-Gas International, Arteco Coolants, Clariant AG, Climalife Groupe Dehon, Dow, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Secondary Refrigerants Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Secondary Refrigerants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Cooling Solutions Drives Adoption of Secondary Refrigerants

Increasing Focus on Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions Spurs Growth in Low-GWP Secondary Refrigerants

Advancements in Heat Transfer Fluids Enhance the Efficiency and Safety of Secondary Refrigerants

Expansion of Cold Chain Logistics and Frozen Food Industries Strengthens Market Position for Secondary Refrigerants

Regulatory Push for Phasing Out High-GWP Refrigerants Generates Opportunities for Secondary Refrigerants

Growth in Industrial Refrigeration Applications Expands Addressable Market Opportunities

Technological Innovations in Heat Exchangers and Piping Systems Optimize Use of Secondary Refrigerants

Rising Emphasis on Renewable Energy Integration Supports Adoption of Thermal Energy Storage with Secondary Refrigerants

Development of Non-Toxic and Non-Flammable Secondary Refrigerants Propels Market Growth

Increasing Demand for District Cooling Systems Expands Market for Secondary Refrigerants

Rising Popularity of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) and Ammonia as Natural Secondary Refrigerants Strengthens Market Position

