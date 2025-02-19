Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor (GLP-1R) Agonists in Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity: 68-Market Analysis and Sales Forecast 2023-2033

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor (GLP-1R) Agonists in Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity: 68-Market Analysis and Sales Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Across the 68 markets, sales in the GLP1-RA market in the type 2 diabetes and obesity space were $39.2 billion in 2023, growing to $168.1 billion in 2033. The seven major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) represent approximately 79.8% and 74.4% of 68-market sales in 2023 and 2033, respectively.



Scope

This publication is an expanded version of the Excel model containing the patient-based forecast sales for Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor (GLP-1R) Agonists in Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity, covered in the analyst's report "Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor (GLP-1R) Agonists in Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity: Seven -Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis", published in April 2024. In addition to patient based forecast sales data for the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan), this report contains sales forecast extrapolations for an additional 60 geographical markets (60M), totaling 68 markets (68M).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 68M summary statistics

1.3 Key 7MM events driving the 68M forecast extrapolation



2 Appendix

2.1 Abbreviations

2.2 Methodology

2.2.1 Patient-based forecast methodology

2.2.2 68M forecast extrapolation methodology

2.3 Primary research - key opinion leaders interviewed for this report

2.4 Primary research - prescriber survey

2.5 About the authors

2.5.1 Analyst

2.5.2 Therapy area directors

2.5.3 Epidemiologist

2.5.4 Epidemiology reviewers

2.5.5 Vice President of Disease Intelligence and Epidemiology

2.5.6 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy

