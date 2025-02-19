Immunovia AB (IMMNOV) Product Pipeline Analysis Report 2024

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunovia AB (IMMNOV) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2024 Update" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on Immunovia AB's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.

Immunovia AB (Immunovia) is a molecular diagnostics company. It offers clinical testing for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. The company develops IMMray, a technology platform based on antibody microarray analysis which can be used in the early diagnosis of cancer, predicting disease progression, and monitoring the therapeutic responsiveness of cancers.

Immunovia's IMMray can also be used for biomarker discovery through its discovery tool for proteome scanning. The company also provides IMMray PanCan-d, a blood-based test for the detection of pancreatic cancer. Immunovia is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.



The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Scope:

The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments

The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Immunovia AB

The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)

The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date

The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions

The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design, trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.

Reasons to Buy:

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape

Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio

To formulate effective Research & Development strategies

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of the competitors' pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and of development, etc

Identify, understand and capitalize the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio

Key Topics Covered:

Immunovia AB Company Overview

Immunovia AB Company Snapshot

Immunovia AB Pipeline Products and Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

Immunovia AB - Pipeline Analysis Overview

Immunovia AB - Key Facts

Immunovia AB - Major Products and Services

Immunovia AB Pipeline Products by Development Stage

Immunovia AB Ongoing Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Immunovia AB Pipeline Products Overview

IMMray - Breast Cancer

IMMray - Breast Cancer Product Overview

IMMray - NSCLC

IMMray - NSCLC Product Overview

IMMray - Prostate Cancer

IMMray - Prostate Cancer Product Overview

IMMray PanCan-d

IMMray PanCan-d Product Overview

IMMray PanCan-d Clinical Trial

IMMray PanCan-m Test

IMMray PanCan-m Test Product Overview

IMMray Primary Sjogren's Syndrome Assay

IMMray Primary Sjogren's Syndrome Assay Product Overview

IMMray Rheumatoid Arthritis Assay

IMMray Rheumatoid Arthritis Assay Product Overview

IMMray SLE-d Test

IMMray SLE-d Test Product Overview

IMMray Systemic Vasculitis Assay

IMMray Systemic Vasculitis Assay Product Overview

Next Generation Pancreatic Cancer Detection Test

Next Generation Pancreatic Cancer Detection Test Product Overview

Next Generation Pancreatic Cancer Detection Test Clinical Trial

ProMIS Assay

ProMIS Assay Product Overview

Immunovia AB - Key Competitors

Immunovia AB - Key Employees

Immunovia AB - Locations And Subsidiaries

Head Office

Other Locations & Subsidiaries

Immunovia AB, Recent Developments

Dec 20, 2024: Immunovia Discovery Study Published in Top Protein Research Journal

Dec 16, 2024: Immunovia to Host a Webcast with the Opportunity to Learn More about the Positive Clinical Validation of Its Next-Generation Pancreatic Cancer Test

Dec 09, 2024: Immunovia Announces Positive Outcome and Strong Accuracy in the Clinical Validation of Its Next-Generation Test for Pancreatic Cancer

Nov 15, 2024: Immunovia Presents Model-Development Study Results at Meeting of the Collaborative Group of the Americas--Inherited Gastrointestinal Cancers

Nov 12, 2024: Immunovia's Invitation for Q3 Presentation

Nov 07, 2024: Immunovia Presents Data From Model Development Study at Meeting of the Precede Pancreatic Cancer Research Consortium

Oct 07, 2024: Immunovia Has Successfully Acquired All Blood Samples Required to Clinically Validate Its Next-Generation Test for Pancreatic

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Active Biotech AB

Moberg Pharma AB

Alligator Bioscience AB

