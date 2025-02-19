Konica Minolta Included in Forbes’ America’s Best Employers 2025 List

Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has been named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers 2025. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best Large Employers 2025 through an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 217,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. More than 6.5 million employer evaluations were considered. The final score was based on two types of evaluations: personal (those given by employees themselves) and public (those given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry), with a much higher weighting for personal evaluations.

“Being named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers is true testament to the talent, tenacity and teamwork that defines our organization,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “We stand among the best because of our employees’ commitment to leading with vision, innovating with purpose and making a meaningful impact on the world. This recognition reinforces our responsibility to continuously cultivate a culture where every voice is valued, every contribution is celebrated and every person has the potential to grow. At the heart of it all, our people are our power.”

As an organization dedicated to leveraging the unique talents of every individual, Konica Minolta advocates the principles of equal opportunity for all and is committed to the ideals of fairness, opportunity and mutual respect. The company is steadfast in upholding a culture that truly values differences and places a premium on inclusion.

“At Konica Minolta, we truly believe our greatest strength is our employees, and we know that embracing and respecting the differences among us brings unique perspectives, sparks innovation and makes us stronger,” said Vicky Ringwood, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, Konica Minolta. “This recognition demonstrates our focus on our people and our strong culture – one that prioritizes well-being, promotes inclusivity and diversity, offers growth opportunities and ensures a healthy work-life balance. By continuing to invest in our people through benefits, programming, active learning and upskilling, they feel valued and supported, which in turn motivates them to thrive and achieve success.”

The annual award list was announced on February 12 and can be viewed on Forbes’ website.

Konica Minolta values the distinct viewpoints and experiences of every employee and works hard to ensure it is a welcoming and rewarding workplace for people of all identities and backgrounds. For opportunities at Konica Minolta, please visit its career site.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list. The company is also fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

Attachments