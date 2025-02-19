Spherix Global Insights and the American Kidney Fund Announce Strategic Partnership and Inaugural Initiative to Elevate the Voice of Kidney Patients – Beginning with IgAN Patients

EXTON, PA, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spherix Global Insights is proud to announce its partnership with the American Kidney Fund (AKF), marking a significant milestone in a collaboration aimed at advancing kidney care. This strategic alliance combines Spherix’s industry-leading market intelligence with AKF’s renowned patient advocacy efforts to address unmet needs in the renal community.

The inaugural research project, Patient Dynamix™: IgA Nephropathy (US), will focus on capturing the patient perspective in this rare but impactful renal condition. As one of the leading causes of kidney disease, IgAN often advances to end-stage renal disease (ESRD), underscoring the importance of patient insights in enhancing care, fostering innovation, and promoting earlier intervention to slow disease progression.

“Now, more than ever, it is vital for healthcare companies to engage with patient communities to fully understand the breadth of challenges they face,” said Meghan Weiss, Spherix Nephrology Franchise Head. “Through this research, we aim to bridge gaps in understanding and amplifying the patient voice in IgAN treatment and care.”

“In recent years we have seen an increasing prevalence of IgAN in the United States1 – a concerning trend for this serious and life-altering condition,” said LaVarne A. Burton, President and CEO of AKF. “With new therapies coming to market and more research on the horizon, our collaboration with Spherix is one important step toward meeting the unmet need in treatment and management of IgAN.”

This research will explore the experiences of IgAN patients and examine how they align with physician perspectives, providing actionable insights into:

Patient demographics, health perceptions, and disease progression

Diagnosis experiences and quality-of-life assessments

Information-seeking behaviors and preferences regarding treatment options

Challenges faced with insurance providers

Desired support from care teams and pharmaceutical companies

Current treatment experiences, including those with therapies like budesonide, sparsentan and iptacopan

Preferences for new treatment formulations and administration methods

Together, the organizations will leverage AKF’s position as a leader in patient advocacy and extensive patient network and Spherix’s unparalleled expertise in rare renal diseases to produce data-driven insights that empower stakeholders to improve patient outcomes and elevate care standards.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix’s unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn.

For more details on Spherix’s primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of 1 in 7 Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy.

AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and holds the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator for 21 consecutive years and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn

Spherix Global Insights Contacts

Meghan Weiss, Nephrology Franchise Head

Meghan.weiss@spherixglobalinsights.com

AKF Contacts

Nancy Gregory, Senior Director of Communications

ngregory@kidneyfund.org

Notice: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight's analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.

1Lerma EV, Bensink ME, Thakker KM, Lieblich R, Bunke M, Rava A, Wang K, Murphy MV, Oliveri D, Amari DT, Cork DMW, Velez JCQ. Impact of Proteinuria and Kidney Function Decline on Health Care Costs and Resource Utilization in Adults With IgA Nephropathy in the United States: A Retrospective Analysis. Kidney Med. 2023 Jun 25;5(9):100693. doi: 10.1016/j.xkme.2023.100693. PMID: 37637862; PMCID: PMC10457441.