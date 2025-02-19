India's Commercial Vehicle Tire Ecosystem: How Service Providers Can Address Market Gaps & Demand

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of Customer: Willingness and Desirability for Commercial Vehicle Tires in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In India, commercial vehicle tire maintenance is highly fragmented, with fleet operators largely relying on basic services, such as tire pressure checks, puncture repairs, and tread depth inspections. These services are typically provided by local retailers, roadside garages, and independent workshops, but more advanced services, including wheel alignment, tread retreading, tire rotation, and shoulder correction, are less common.

Authorized service centers offer these solutions, but all fleet operators cannot easily access them. As a result, regular tire health checks are neglected and only performed during routine vehicle maintenance, leading to unaddressed tire issues.



This lack of frequent and comprehensive tire care results in several challenges, including premature tire wear, reduced fuel efficiency, and increased risk of tire failure. Many fleet operators are left with limited options, and they rely on basic checks that do not address the full scope of tire maintenance needs. The absence of regular maintenance procedures means issues are typically dealt with reactively, causing costly downtime and higher maintenance expenses. This fragmented service landscape creates inefficiencies, highlighting the need for a more integrated, all-inclusive solution for tire care in the commercial vehicle sector.



The survey of fleet operators and tire service providers revealed important gaps in the market, identifying areas where services are lacking. These white spots point to significant opportunities for better, more efficient, and cost-effective tire maintenance solutions. Addressing these gaps could enhance fleet operations, reduce costs, and improve the overall tire service ecosystem in India.



Key Topics Covered:



Understanding the Tire Ecosystem

Decoding Tire Markings and Key Parameters

Tire Maintenance Parameters

Commercial Vehicle Tire Ecosystem and Major Partners

Research Objectives and Methodology

Scope and Research Objectives

Research Samples: Fleet Operators and Tire Maintenance Service Providers

Fleet Operators: Respondent Profiling

Service Channel Partners: Respondent Profiling

Tire Maintenance Activities

Fleet Operators' Tire Maintenance Activities

Fleet Operators' Perception of Tire Maintenance Services

Fleet Operators' Tire Retreading

Tire Health Check Parameters' Monitoring Frequency

Fleet Operators' Annual Spend on Tire Maintenance Per Vehicle

Average Spend Per Service for Tire Health Check Parameters

Fleet Operators and Tire Maintenance

Commercial Vehicle Ownership Based on Survey Feedback

Small Fleet Operators: Frequency of Tire Health Maintenance

Medium-sized Fleet Operators: Frequency of Tire Health Maintenance

Large Fleet Operators: Frequency of Tire Health Maintenance

Overall Fleet Operators: Frequency of Tire Health Maintenance

Service Channels and Tire Maintenance

Tire Maintenance Service Offerings' Frequency at Service Stations

Tire Retreading at Service Channel Partners

Dealers: Average Number of Services Delivered Per Month

CV Independent Workshops: Average Number of Services Delivered Per Month

Neutral Tire Garages: Average Number of Services Delivered Per Month

Tire Centers: Average Number of Services Delivered Per Month

Overall on All Service Providers: Average Number of Services Delivered Per Month

Average Price Channel Partners Charge Per Service for Tire Maintenance

Customer Types and Average Footfall Per Month

Type of Service Outlet and Tire Technicians

Key Takeaways

Appendix

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

Partial List of Acronyms and Abbreviations

