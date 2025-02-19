India's Commercial Vehicle Tire Ecosystem: How Service Providers Can Address Market Gaps & Demand

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of Customer: Willingness and Desirability for Commercial Vehicle Tires in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In India, commercial vehicle tire maintenance is highly fragmented, with fleet operators largely relying on basic services, such as tire pressure checks, puncture repairs, and tread depth inspections. These services are typically provided by local retailers, roadside garages, and independent workshops, but more advanced services, including wheel alignment, tread retreading, tire rotation, and shoulder correction, are less common.
Authorized service centers offer these solutions, but all fleet operators cannot easily access them. As a result, regular tire health checks are neglected and only performed during routine vehicle maintenance, leading to unaddressed tire issues.
This lack of frequent and comprehensive tire care results in several challenges, including premature tire wear, reduced fuel efficiency, and increased risk of tire failure. Many fleet operators are left with limited options, and they rely on basic checks that do not address the full scope of tire maintenance needs. The absence of regular maintenance procedures means issues are typically dealt with reactively, causing costly downtime and higher maintenance expenses. This fragmented service landscape creates inefficiencies, highlighting the need for a more integrated, all-inclusive solution for tire care in the commercial vehicle sector.
The survey of fleet operators and tire service providers revealed important gaps in the market, identifying areas where services are lacking. These white spots point to significant opportunities for better, more efficient, and cost-effective tire maintenance solutions. Addressing these gaps could enhance fleet operations, reduce costs, and improve the overall tire service ecosystem in India.
Key Topics Covered:
Understanding the Tire Ecosystem
- Decoding Tire Markings and Key Parameters
- Tire Maintenance Parameters
- Commercial Vehicle Tire Ecosystem and Major Partners
Research Objectives and Methodology
- Scope and Research Objectives
- Research Samples: Fleet Operators and Tire Maintenance Service Providers
- Fleet Operators: Respondent Profiling
- Service Channel Partners: Respondent Profiling
Tire Maintenance Activities
- Fleet Operators' Tire Maintenance Activities
- Fleet Operators' Perception of Tire Maintenance Services
- Fleet Operators' Tire Retreading
- Tire Health Check Parameters' Monitoring Frequency
- Fleet Operators' Annual Spend on Tire Maintenance Per Vehicle
- Average Spend Per Service for Tire Health Check Parameters
Fleet Operators and Tire Maintenance
- Commercial Vehicle Ownership Based on Survey Feedback
- Small Fleet Operators: Frequency of Tire Health Maintenance
- Medium-sized Fleet Operators: Frequency of Tire Health Maintenance
- Large Fleet Operators: Frequency of Tire Health Maintenance
- Overall Fleet Operators: Frequency of Tire Health Maintenance
Service Channels and Tire Maintenance
- Tire Maintenance Service Offerings' Frequency at Service Stations
- Tire Retreading at Service Channel Partners
- Dealers: Average Number of Services Delivered Per Month
- CV Independent Workshops: Average Number of Services Delivered Per Month
- Neutral Tire Garages: Average Number of Services Delivered Per Month
- Tire Centers: Average Number of Services Delivered Per Month
- Overall on All Service Providers: Average Number of Services Delivered Per Month
- Average Price Channel Partners Charge Per Service for Tire Maintenance
- Customer Types and Average Footfall Per Month
- Type of Service Outlet and Tire Technicians
Key Takeaways
Appendix
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- Partial List of Acronyms and Abbreviations
