Orderly Integrates Monad to Deliver Omnichain DEX Liquidity

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orderly , a permissionless liquidity layer that delivers deep, unified liquidity across all blockchains, has announced the integration of its omnichain liquidity infrastructure with Monad , the high-performance EVM Layer 1 blockchain. This integration ensures that projects building within the Monad ecosystem, including decentralized exchanges, can access deep liquidity on demand.

By integrating Orderly’s liquidity infrastructure, developers on Monad can leverage an advanced SDK and tap into a single order book that unifies cross-chain liquidity. Orderly’s order book-based architecture is backed by over 20 professional market makers including Wintermute, Selini, and Riverside, enabling deeper market depth and tighter spreads for DEXes and perpetuals protocols.

Orderly supports a wide range EVM and non-EVM chains including Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Mantle, and Solana. Integrating with Monad aligns with Orderly’s core mission to connect with promising blockchains at an early stage, ensuring that DeFi users and developers have access to cross-chain liquidity. This enables developers to build products that tap into broad liquidity sources while offering end-users a frictionless trading experience.

Orderly Co-Founder Ran Yi said: “In a congested EVM landscape, Monad offers something genuinely different, combining the tooling and programming language developers are accustomed to with remarkable speed and throughput. It will be exciting to see the sort of trading applications that Monad projects create and the innovative ways in which they harness Orderly’s omnichain liquidity.”

Kevin McCordic, Director of Growth at the Monad Foundation, added: “Integrating Orderly’s liquidity infrastructure into Monad provides developers with instant access to deep liquidity, empowering them to build next-generation decentralized trading applications. Monad’s high-performance architecture ensures that transactions remain fast and efficient, even at scale. We look forward to seeing how builders leverage this integration to push DeFi innovation forward.”

For Orderly users, integration with Monad provides an opportunity to explore the high performance EVM chain and to potentially benefit from airdrops issued on its Layer 1. With the impending launch of the Monad testnet, developers can begin building powerful trading solutions without needing to concern themselves with sourcing liquidity.

By integrating Orderly’s cross-chain liquidity with Monad’s high-performance blockchain, this initiative contributes to an interconnected DeFi landscape with user experience at its core.

About Orderly

Orderly is the infrastructure that lets people trade anything, anywhere via a permissionless liquidity layer that delivers deep, unified liquidity across all blockchains through a single orderbook. Orderly ensures robust liquidity across major chains such as Solana, Sonic, Arbitrum, Base, Mantle, Ethereum Mainnet, OP, and Polygon, and grants traders and exchanges access to over 100 markets through their unified trading infrastructure.

Learn more: https://orderly.network/

About Monad

The Monad protocol delivers full EVM compatibility with breakthrough performance, true decentralization, production-grade security, and exceptional throughput. With Monad, developers, users, and researchers can reuse the wealth of existing applications, libraries, addresses and applied cryptography research that have all been built for the EVM. Monad has been rebuilt from the ground up to be the most efficient chain in the world while being 100% EVM compatible.

Learn more: https://www.monad.xyz/

