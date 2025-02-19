Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 38 0215 - New Series - Switch Auction or Cash payment

Series RIKB 38 0215 ISIN IS0000037265 Maturity Date 02/15/2038 Auction Date 02/21/2025 Settlement Date 02/26/2025 10% addition 02/25/2025 Buyback issue RIKB 25 0612 Buyback price (clean) 99.8400

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN number and with the Maturity Date according to the table above. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%. The Treasury bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the Settlement Date.

Payment for the bonds can be made in cash or with the Buyback issue at the Buyback price.

Payment in cash for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date. If payment is made with the Buyback issue, a notification of the amount must be received no later than by 14:00 on the Auction Date. In that case, the value of the Buyback bond is determined by the Buyback price plus accrued interest (i.e. dirty price).

No fee is paid in relation to the purchase of RIKB 25 0612.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.