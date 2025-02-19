Vietnam Construction Industry Report 2024: Output Estimated to Grow by 7.2% - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q4 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vietnam's construction industry was estimated to expand by 7.2% in 2024, supported by government spending on housing, energy, and transportation infrastructure to alleviate the country's extreme congestion and growing housing shortage.

However, the growth of the construction industry will be impacted by a slowing of the residential construction sector. A tightening of credit availability, high levels of debt, rising housing inventories, and legal bottlenecks have triggered a property crisis in the country. According to the Ministry of Construction, during the first half of 2024, 110 publicly listed real estate companies have accumulated unsold inventories valued at VND481.9 trillion ($20 billion), including 17,100 unsold housing units.



However, the weakness in the residential sector is set to be offset by an improvement in infrastructure and energy and utilities construction activity. The analyst expects Vietnam's construction industry to register an annual average growth rate of 6.7% from 2025 to 2028, supported by the government's efforts to develop transport and energy infrastructure in the country. Investment under Vietnam's draft Power Development Plan Eight (PDP VIII) for the period of 2021-30, with a vision towards 2045, will support the construction industry's output over the forecast period.

Under the plan, Vietnam's onshore wind power capacity is expected to reach 21.9GW by 2030; offshore wind power for new energy production to reach 15GW by 2035 and 24GW by 2050, solar power to reach 4.1GW by 2030 and 189.3GW by 2050, and hydropower is expected to reach 29.3GW by 2030.



