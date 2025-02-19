Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France February 19, 2025

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of
Shareholders of May 22, 2024)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: From February 11 to February 14, 2025

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8611-Feb-25FR0014003TT817 66939,9992XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8611-Feb-25FR0014003TT810 50739,9990DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8611-Feb-25FR0014003TT82 95239,9900TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8611-Feb-25FR0014003TT84 00039,9900AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES9695002I9DJHZ3449O6611-Feb-25FR0014003TT846 77340,0000XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8612-Feb-25FR0014003TT8287 83639,9865XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8612-Feb-25FR0014003TT861 16139,9939DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8612-Feb-25FR0014003TT811 64939,9922TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8612-Feb-25FR0014003TT810 03939,9933AQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8612-Feb-25FR0014003TT834 41939,9966DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES9695002I9DJHZ3449O6612-Feb-25FR0014003TT8208 46240,0000XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8613-Feb-25FR0014003TT855 25940,0000XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8613-Feb-25FR0014003TT820 32740,0000DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES9695002I9DJHZ3449O6613-Feb-25FR0014003TT856 50940,0000XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8614-Feb-25FR0014003TT88 49639,9932XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES96950065LBWY0APQIM8614-Feb-25FR0014003TT85 10539,9890DXE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 350 000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

