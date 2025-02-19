Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — February 19, 2025

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of

Shareholders of May 22, 2024)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)

Type of securities: Ordinary shares

Period: From February 11 to February 14, 2025

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 11-Feb-25 FR0014003TT8 17 669 39,9992 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 11-Feb-25 FR0014003TT8 10 507 39,9990 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 11-Feb-25 FR0014003TT8 2 952 39,9900 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 11-Feb-25 FR0014003TT8 4 000 39,9900 AQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 9695002I9DJHZ3449O66 11-Feb-25 FR0014003TT8 46 773 40,0000 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 12-Feb-25 FR0014003TT8 287 836 39,9865 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 12-Feb-25 FR0014003TT8 61 161 39,9939 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 12-Feb-25 FR0014003TT8 11 649 39,9922 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 12-Feb-25 FR0014003TT8 10 039 39,9933 AQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 12-Feb-25 FR0014003TT8 34 419 39,9966 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 9695002I9DJHZ3449O66 12-Feb-25 FR0014003TT8 208 462 40,0000 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 13-Feb-25 FR0014003TT8 55 259 40,0000 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 13-Feb-25 FR0014003TT8 20 327 40,0000 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 9695002I9DJHZ3449O66 13-Feb-25 FR0014003TT8 56 509 40,0000 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 14-Feb-25 FR0014003TT8 8 496 39,9932 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 14-Feb-25 FR0014003TT8 5 105 39,9890 DXE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

