Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Press Release
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — February 19, 2025
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of
Shareholders of May 22, 2024)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)
Type of securities: Ordinary shares
Period: From February 11 to February 14, 2025
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|11-Feb-25
|FR0014003TT8
|17 669
|39,9992
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|11-Feb-25
|FR0014003TT8
|10 507
|39,9990
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|11-Feb-25
|FR0014003TT8
|2 952
|39,9900
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|11-Feb-25
|FR0014003TT8
|4 000
|39,9900
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|9695002I9DJHZ3449O66
|11-Feb-25
|FR0014003TT8
|46 773
|40,0000
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|12-Feb-25
|FR0014003TT8
|287 836
|39,9865
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|12-Feb-25
|FR0014003TT8
|61 161
|39,9939
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|12-Feb-25
|FR0014003TT8
|11 649
|39,9922
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|12-Feb-25
|FR0014003TT8
|10 039
|39,9933
|AQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|12-Feb-25
|FR0014003TT8
|34 419
|39,9966
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|9695002I9DJHZ3449O66
|12-Feb-25
|FR0014003TT8
|208 462
|40,0000
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|13-Feb-25
|FR0014003TT8
|55 259
|40,0000
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|13-Feb-25
|FR0014003TT8
|20 327
|40,0000
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|9695002I9DJHZ3449O66
|13-Feb-25
|FR0014003TT8
|56 509
|40,0000
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|14-Feb-25
|FR0014003TT8
|8 496
|39,9932
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|14-Feb-25
|FR0014003TT8
|5 105
|39,9890
|DXE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
###
ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES
Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 350 000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit www.3ds.com
Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team FTI Consulting
Béatrix Martinez : Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48
+33 1 61 62 40 73 Jamie Ricketts : +44 20 3727 1600
investors@3ds.com
Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts
Corporate / France
Arnaud Malherbe: +33 1 61 62 87 73
arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com
