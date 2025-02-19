OrphAI Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Dr. Aaron Waxman to Board of Directors

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrphAI Therapeutics Inc. (“OrphAI”) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for diseases with unmet needs, announced today the appointment of Aaron B. Waxman, M.D., Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Waxman is a distinguished clinician and researcher specializing in pulmonary disease, with a particular focus on pulmonary hypertension (PH). He has authored over 150 peer-reviewed publications, including more than 70 in the field of PH. Dr. Waxman has served as a principal investigator for numerous clinical trials evaluating investigational treatments for PH, including Sotatercept and Treprostinil. His research contributions span key areas including inflammatory mediators driving vascular remodeling, early disease phenotyping, and the application of invasive cardiopulmonary exercise testing for diagnosis and disease monitoring.

In addition to his research, Dr. Waxman is the Executive Director of the Center for Pulmonary Heart Disease, and the Director of the Pulmonary Vascular Disease Program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He has a dual appointment at Mass General Brigham in Cardiovascular Medicine and Pulmonary and Critical Care. His work has significantly advanced understanding of the pathophysiology of pulmonary vascular diseases and has led to innovative approaches in both clinical care and therapeutic development.

Dr. Aaron Waxman holds a Ph.D. in Anatomy and Neuroscience from Albany Medical College and an M.D. from Yale University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital, followed by two fellowships: one at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and another in pulmonary and critical care medicine at Yale University school of Medicine and Yale New Haven Hospital. Dr. Waxman is board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary disease, and critical care medicine.

“Dr. Aaron Waxman provides a wealth of expertise and leadership in the study and development of new and approved agents in the pulmonary vascular disease armamentarium. His guidance and insights will be invaluable as we progress LAM-001 in pulmonary hypertension and other indications. After working with Aaron on our clinical trial of LAM-001 in pulmonary hypertension, it is an honor to now have him join our Board of Directors,” said Dr. Brigette Roberts, CEO and Director of OrphAI.

“I am delighted to join the OrphAI Therapeutics’ Board of Directors,” said Dr. Waxman. “I look forward to working with their team to develop new, innovative therapies for pulmonary vascular diseases.”

”We are excited to welcome Dr. Aaron Waxman to our Board of Directors,” said David Scheer, Chairman of the Board of Directors at OrphAI. “His clinical leadership will be an important contribution to the company as we advance our programs through clinical development towards commercialization.”

About OrphAI Therapeutics