Newfront and Pave Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify Employee Benefits and Compensation Management

San Francisco, CA, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage firm, and Pave, the leading end-to-end compensation benchmarking and management platform, today announced a strategic partnership to redefine how companies approach employee benefits and compensation.

By integrating their expertise and innovative technologies, the two companies intend to address critical talent attraction and retention challenges in today’s competitive job market. Key benefits include:

Total Rewards Market Intelligence: By leveraging both Newfront and Pave, companies can get a clearer view of total rewards market intelligence across benefits and compensation and streamline decision-making while enhancing the employee experience.

Comprehensive Advisory Networks: Clients have access to an unparalleled group of trusted consultants and experts ready to assist with total rewards strategies.

Preferred Pricing: Customers of both Newfront and Pave will enjoy exclusive discounts to each respective customer ecosystem.

"We're thrilled to partner with Pave to offer our clients a holistic approach to managing employee benefits and compensation," said Darren Brown, President of Total Rewards at Newfront. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to leveraging technology to empower businesses, enhance employee well-being, and improve retention."

Pave’s CEO, Matt Schulman, echoed this sentiment, stating, "The synergy between our platforms will unlock new opportunities for businesses to provide competitive compensation and benefits packages in a cohesive way. Together, we’re equipping organizations with the tools they need to attract, retain, and support their most valuable asset—their people."

For more information about this partnership or to learn how your organization can benefit, please visit our landing page .

About Newfront

Newfront is a modern brokerage transforming the risk management, business insurance, total rewards, and retirement services space through the combination of elite expertise and cutting-edge technology. Specializing in more than 20 industries and headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices nationwide and is home to more than 800 employees serving organizations across the United States and globally. For more information, visit newfront.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Pave

Pave simplifies compensation for everyone in your business. Purpose-built for total rewards professionals, our complete compensation management platform, including real-time benchmarking data, ensures all your programs deliver for leaders, people managers, employees and candidates. Learn more at pave.com.

