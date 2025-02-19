UFC Star Jiri Prochazka and Sports Shooter Eric Grauffel Lead CZ’s New Campaign For Responsible and Safe Firearms Ownership

Uhersky Brod, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe and responsible handling of firearms relies heavily on respect, calmness, balance, mental resilience, regular training, and discipline. These principles also apply to top athletes, which is why Ceska zbrojovka has teamed up with MMA champion Jiri Prochazka as the new face of its awareness campaign promoting firearm safety. Joining him in this initiative is Eric Grauffel, a nine-time IPSC World Champion and the head instructor at the EG-CZ Academy shooting school.

Both Jiri and Eric have reached the pinnacle of their respective disciplines through focus, mental and physical resilience, and intense discipline and training. These qualities are also directly applicable to firearms users, including members of the armed forces, sportsman and women, target shooters, or those who carry for personal protection. The campaign titled Respect The Power & Master The Skill highlights the importance of a disciplined approach to firearms ownership by combining respect with practical skills such as safe handling and regular training.

As part of his preparation for UFC 311, taking place on January 18 in Los Angeles, Jiri Prochazka visited the professional sport shooting center EG-CZ Academy in Quimper, France. There, he trained rigorously with Eric Grauffel under IPSC rules, honing his shooting skills as well as principles that benefit his MMA career. For Jiri, this was not his first experience with firearms as shooting has been a hobby of his for several years and an integral part of his training regimen.

“Every shooter should strive to be at least half as focused, confident, and disciplined as Jiri. It was incredible to see how his inner mindset translates into his shooting skills. The ideal responsible firearm owner combines the right mental approach with practical expertise,” said Eric Grauffel, nine-time IPSC World Champion.

“Respect and responsibility have been central to my fighting career and my entire life. That’s why I enjoy recreational shooting, where these qualities are crucial. I often shoot CZ sport pistols, so I’m thrilled to bring something of myself – respect, focus, and both mental and physical resilience – to this project,” added MMA champion Jiri Prochazka.

One of the main goals of the Respect The Power & Master The Skill campaign is to raise awareness both within the shooting community and among the general public. The campaign website safety.czfirearms.com will feature videos and other materials demonstrating proper firearm handling techniques and ways to continuously improve skills through the right mental approach. Jiri Prochazka and Eric Grauffel will be the central figures in this content. There is also a contest for the visitors to the site, winner of which will have the opportunity to participate in a practical training session with Jiri and Eric in Las Vegas. The sweepstake is not live yet but stay tuned through the newsletter for announcements on terms and conditions.

