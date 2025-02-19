The Wellness Inner Circle Opens At The Longevity Expo 2025, Connecting Health Seekers To Next-Gen Science And Solutions

West Palm Beach, FL, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do you extend not just lifespan, but vibrant, active years? This May, a panel of the world's foremost experts in longevity medicine gather to share precise, proven strategies for optimizing health at every stage of life. The Longevity Expo recently confirmed its debut now taking place May 31-June 1, 2025 at the West Palm Beach Convention Center, offering exclusive access to leaders in hormone health, metabolic optimization, performance enhancement, and much more.

Headlined by NYT bestselling author and integrative medicine specialist Dr. Sara Gottfried Szal, the faculty features Dr. Anna Cabeca (The Girlfriend Doctor), renowned for advancing women's health, and Dr. Judith Joseph, an award-winning mental health innovator. Powerhouses in functional nutrition and metabolic health, Dr. Michael Greger, James LaValle, and Cynthia Thurlow bring a dynamic perspective on functional nutrition and metabolic health, translating breaking science into real-life solutions. Each delivers actionable insights tested through years of progressive clinical practice - no complex theory, just tangible results.

Dr. Erika Schwartz, a global pioneer in preventive medicine and bio-identical hormone therapy, joins this star-studded panel. An internationally recognized educator and practicing physician, she views The Longevity Expo as a vital bridge between expertise and access.

"Every day in my practice, I work with patients who want more than stable lab results and basic wellness," says Dr. Schwartz. "Now, through The Longevity Expo, we're creating a unique forum for health-passionate individuals that offers direct access to protocols and the clinicians that have spent decades perfecting them.

Beyond the main-stage sessions, the immersive two-day program opens long-siloed doors to health education, inviting guests to:

Engage with world-class health experts in intimate learning environments Explore personalized strategies to optimize their unique health journey Connect with fellow health seekers committed to extending their vital years Experience a curated, premium marketplace of next-generation wellness solutions Preview emerging technologies and products reshaping possibilities in personal health Participate in exclusive brand activations and hands-on demonstrations from innovative industry partners

Through the strategic alignment of expert guidance, state-of-the-art science, and real-world application, The Longevity Expo offers a 360-degree ecosystem for long-term health optimization. Join us in West Palm Beach this May to discover how to amplify wellness across every aspect of daily life.

Unlock your best years yet – learn more and secure your ticket at www.thelongevityexpo.com

Event Details:

Dates: May 31 - June 1, 2025

Location: West Palm Beach Convention Center

Early registration is now open!

Website: www.thelongevityexpo.com

About The Longevity Expo

The Longevity Expo creates an unprecedented marketplace where consumers and industry leaders converge to advance the future of personal health optimization. In partnership with The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M), the event connects leading experts, pioneering vendors, and health-conscious individuals in an immersive environment focused on discovery and innovation.