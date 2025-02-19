Adswerve Kicks Off 2025 with Google Cloud Platform Consultancy Business Up 40% Year-Over-Year

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adswerve , a leading data, media and tech consultancy, today announced 40% year-over-year growth of its Google Cloud Platform (GCP) business and access to new Google modeling solutions such as Meridian.

By 2028, cloud computing will be a business necessity according to Gartner . Goldman Sachs Research predicts that cloud computing sales will reach $2 trillion by 2030. Adswerve is poised to capitalize on this rapidly growing market with its proven trajectory, continued technical innovation and prowess around the latest cloud solutions.

With GCP, marketers can unify data from multiple sources, including Google Marketing Platform (GMP), Adobe, Salesforce, Meta, media channels and more, to gather valuable business data and implement those actionable insights directly into digital campaigns.

Adswerve created a new proprietary machine learning framework in partnership with Google, Analytics Delivered to You (AnDY). The user-friendly solution is core to Adswerve modeling solutions such as predictive lifetime value (pLTV), clustering, propensity, value-based bidding (VBB), sentiment, MMM and many more. Adswerve is continually innovating its proprietary technologies .

Adswerve is one of the few select partners with early access to Meridian, Google's new open-source MMM solution . Adswerve’s data scientists and engineers understand the deep nuances and details needed to unlock the power of GCP for MMM implementation. The company holds 200 Google Marketing, Google Cloud, and Adobe certifications, and has more than 50 years of combined experience with data science.

The company recently renewed its Marketing Analytics Partner Specialization in Google Cloud. The specialization empowers Adswerve clients to leverage the latest advancements in data analytics architecture, media enrichment through cloud insights, audience strategy and cloud solutions. From designing and implementing data solutions to activating insights across marketing channels, Adswerve clients can realize the full potential of their client’s data.

“At Adswerve, we are practical visionaries who are committed to leading organizations through their digital transformation journeys to quickly uncover incremental value,” said Roger Berdusco, CEO of Adswerve. “Our dedication to staying ahead of cloud-based innovations and high-touch customer service is driving the continued impressive growth of our GCP consulting business.”

Adswerve is Google’s fastest growing partner, providing a superior customer experience, innovative digital marketing strategies and analytics solutions to more than 800 top brands and agencies. It is also recognized as the #1 Google provider of Advanced Analytics projects.

To learn more about Adswerve visit: https://adswerve.com/ .

About Adswerve

Adswerve is an award-winning data, media and tech consultancy of 250+ experts who think beyond clicks and conversions to make data do more. We're the #1 Google Marketing partner in the US and a Gold Adobe partner for data and analytics, with a proven track record of helping more than 800 brands and agencies get the most ROI from their digital marketing. See how we can move your business fearlessly forward at adswerve.com .