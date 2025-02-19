ESET’s Ryan Grant Named a CRN® Channel Chief for Third Year in a Row

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Ryan Grant, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, to its 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This list recognizes the executives who are driving strategy, setting the channel agenda for their companies and working tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers. 2025 marks the third year in a row that Grant has been named a Channel Chief.

Since joining ESET North America in 2021, Grant has been instrumental to the transformation and success of the company’s channel business. Grant oversees ESET’s U.S. & Canada sales and marketing teams, including enterprise, distribution, managed service provider (MSP), national service provider (NSP), value added reseller (VAR), and retailer segments. He is also committed to providing more dynamic opportunities for ESET’s channel partners through innovative campaigns and go-to-market programs by working closely with the company’s events, marketing and public relations teams.

“I’m honored to be recognized by CRN alongside so many outstanding leaders from the channel community,” said Grant. “At ESET, we remain committed to empowering our partners with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, technical expertise, and tailored support to help them navigate an increasingly complex threat and regulatory landscape. As a channel-first company, we view partner success as our success, so it’s critical that we empower partners with threat intelligence, resources and support that ensures they can quickly capitalize on new market opportunities and deliver exceptional protection to customers.”

The 2025 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their proven record of strategic innovation and dedication to the channel community. Under Grant’s direction, ESET has continued to refine its partner program and develop innovative technologies, processes and merchandising strategies. In 2024, the company focused on streamlining order processing, expanding its presence in the cyber risk insurance market and developing a unified API gateway, ESET Connect to empower partners with a catalogue of best-in-class integration partners. ESET also launched AI Advisor, which provides businesses with SOC-level advisory and enabling enhanced security analyst workflows. Unlike other vendor offerings and typical generative AI assistants that focus on soft features like administration or device management, ESET AI Advisor seamlessly integrates into the day-to-day operations of security analysts. This is a gamechanger for companies with limited IT resources who want to utilize the advantages of advanced XDR solutions and threat intelligence feeds.

Grant added, “As cyber threats grow more advanced and adversaries exploit generative AI, it’s crucial for our channel partners to adopt a robust security portfolio that reduces risk for their business customers. ESET stands out with a prevention-first strategy, leveraging AI and human expertise—backed by a world-class R&D team and industry-renowned researchers.”

“This year’s honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They’ve set a high bar in the channel, and we’re thrilled to recognize their standout achievements.”

CRN’s 2025 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2025 print issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

To learn more about ESET’s partner program, visit https://www.eset.com/us/partnernow/.

About ESET

ESET provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyber threats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, its AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multi-factor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

